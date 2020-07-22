Apartment List
Last updated July 22 2020 at 5:01 PM

9 Apartments for rent in Oak Grove, TN with washer-dryers

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Oak Grove offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike rid... Read Guide >
Last updated July 22 at 12:16 PM
29 Units Available
Knob Creek Historic District
Haven at Knob Creek
1185 W Mountain View Rd, Johnson City, TN
1 Bedroom
$799
882 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
With a gym, a sand volleyball court and an outdoor fireplace, this apartment community is near I-26, shopping and East Tennessee State University. Apartment homes feature detached garages, gourmet kitchens, and nine-foot ceilings.
Last updated July 22 at 12:34 PM
53 Units Available
Mountain Home
Monarch 815
1109 University Pkwy, Johnson City, TN
2 Bedrooms
$569
463 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$449
351 sqft
College is supposed to be the best years of your life. Your home during college should make no exception. Here at The Arch this isnt your ordinary student housing community near East Tennessee State University.

Last updated July 22 at 04:39 PM
1 Unit Available
2121 South Greenwood Dr. #602
2121 South Greenwood Drive, Johnson City, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1152 sqft
2121 South Greenwood #602 Johnson City, TN - This 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom condo has over 1200 square ft.

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
South Side Johnson City
822 West Locust Street - #1B
822 W Locust St, Johnson City, TN
1 Bedroom
$800
1250 sqft
The Treeage is a brand new remodel featuring 4 furnished separate bedrooms rentals geared towards med students. Each bedroom includes a built in desk, bed-frame, TV, wireless internet, private bathroom, and private closet.

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
Mountain Home
114 Wilson Avenue Unit 4
114 Wilson Ave, Johnson City, TN
2 Bedrooms
$750
900 sqft
This two-bedroom, one bath apartment is situated inside Downtown Johnson City, located near East Tennessee State University. This home allows the convenience of walking or biking to nearby shops, eatery's, and the university.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
1585 Fort Henry Drive Unit 2D
1585 Fort Henry Drive, Kingsport, TN
2 Bedrooms
$825
1120 sqft
1585 Fort Henry Drive Unit 2D Kingsport, TN 37664 - This 1st level condo at Fort Henry Arms is conveniently located in the heart of Kingsport if you like easy living this is the place for you! SO MANY AMENITIES water, trash, mowing ALL included in

Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
3245 Atoka Ln
3245 Atoka Lane, Kingsport, TN
3 Bedrooms
$795
864 sqft
3br one level home in Kingsport city - Please, serious inquires only. Must have $25 application fee and full deposit of $795 immediately available. Sorry but Section 8 not accepted. Photo ID and proof of income must be provided with application.

Last updated April 9 at 11:24 AM
1 Unit Available
1411 E Chilhowie Ave
1411 East Chilhowie Avenue, Johnson City, TN
3 Bedrooms
$975
3BR/1BA cottage-style, 1-level house. Spacious. Ideal for small family. Available for rent immediately. All new updates. Quiet neighborhood. Near Civitan & Rotary Parks. All appliances included with the exception of washer/dryer.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
512 Thomas Street
512 Thomas St, Johnson City, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1300 sqft
512 Thomas Street Johnson City, TN 37604 - Duplex - Like new! 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms. One car garage. Washer & Dryer hook- ups. -No Smoking- Mowing included. Enjoy the upper back deck for grilling or just relaxing outside. (RLNE5649145)
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with washer-dryers in Oak Grove, TN

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Oak Grove offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike ride and finishing it up later is inconvenient, if not impossible, without your own set-up.

There are a few things to keep in mind while looking for apartments with a washer and dryer in Oak Grove. Ask how old the appliances are before you sign. A washer and dryer over 10-years-old may need to be serviced regularly or have an expired warranty. You should also ask the property management who services the washer and dryer. Some leases stipulate that the landlord will pay for repairs to an essential appliance like oven or refrigerator, but require the tenant to service the washer and dryer.

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Oak Grove can go quickly, so come prepared with your bank statements, pay stubs, identification, and letters of recommendation to sign your new lease.

