Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:38 PM

17 Apartments for rent in Oak Grove, TN with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Oak Grove apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a priv...
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 06:40 PM
30 Units Available
Knob Creek Historic District
Haven at Knob Creek
1185 W Mountain View Rd, Johnson City, TN
1 Bedroom
$799
882 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
With a gym, a sand volleyball court and an outdoor fireplace, this apartment community is near I-26, shopping and East Tennessee State University. Apartment homes feature detached garages, gourmet kitchens, and nine-foot ceilings.

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
601 W Mountain View Rd Unit 103
601 W Mountain View Rd, Johnson City, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1444 sqft
This beautiful unit features a spacious living room with nine foot ceilings, crown molding, and kitchen with Stainless steel appliances. There is a back deck right off the dining room. The main level has a half bathroom with laundry.

1 of 35

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
816 Hamilton Road
816 Hamilton Rd, Sullivan County, TN
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
3322 sqft
816 Hamilton Road Blountville, TN 37617 - This custom built rental is spacious with 2 master suites! Immediate access to Boone Lake and HOA dock. Stone fireplace, custom cabinets, granite counters.
Results within 10 miles of Oak Grove
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 22 at 06:10 PM
54 Units Available
Mountain Home
Monarch 815
1109 University Pkwy, Johnson City, TN
2 Bedrooms
$569
463 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$449
351 sqft
College is supposed to be the best years of your life. Your home during college should make no exception. Here at The Arch this isnt your ordinary student housing community near East Tennessee State University.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 22 at 06:22 PM
7 Units Available
Blue Ridge Apartments
2610 Plymouth Rd, Johnson City, TN
1 Bedroom
$705
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$575
867 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$785
1019 sqft
You can't find a more beautiful view in Johnson City than at Blue Ridge Apartments. Our beautifully landscaped property includes 2 separate playgrounds, a sand volleyball court and Picnic Areas with BBQ grills.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 06:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Miller Crest Apartment Homes
1000 Savignon Ct, Johnson City, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$909
960 sqft
You belong among the luxury and beauty of Miller Crest. Situated on over 25 acres of picturesque landscaping, you will enjoy more than just a scenic view. The ease of living will astound you.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 22 at 06:06 PM
3 Units Available
Stoneybrook Heights Apartments
512 Swadley Rd, Johnson City, TN
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$665
1026 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$850
1251 sqft
Choose just the right size from our beautifully maintained 2, 3 and 4 bedroom apartments.

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2121 South Greenwood Dr. #602
2121 South Greenwood Drive, Johnson City, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1152 sqft
2121 South Greenwood #602 Johnson City, TN - This 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom condo has over 1200 square ft.

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Highland Park
2132 Memorial Court
2132 Memorial Court, Kingsport, TN
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
3238 sqft
2132 Memorial Court Kingsport, TN 37664 - Very nice 4 bedroom 2 bath brick two story home in a great city location. Hardwood floors throughout. Nice kitchen with stainless appliances, tile flooring.

1 of 7

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
West Davis Park
200 - 206 East Watauga Avenue, Johnson City, TN 37601 - 204-01
206 East Watauga Avenue, Johnson City, TN
1 Bedroom
$600
500 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Cozy one bedroom, one bathroom basement unit located .05 miles from downtown. This home is located on the JC bus route and includes a dishwasher, walk in closet, a 24-7 laundry faculty, and WiFI.

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
Mountain Home
112 Wilson Avenue Unit 2
112 Wilson Ave, Johnson City, TN
2 Bedrooms
$750
907 sqft
This two-bedroom, one bath apartment is situated inside Downtown Johnson City, located near East Tennessee State University. This home allows the convenience of walking or biking to nearby shops, eatery's, and the university.

1 of 28

Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
1585 Fort Henry Drive Unit 2D
1585 Fort Henry Drive, Kingsport, TN
2 Bedrooms
$825
1120 sqft
1585 Fort Henry Drive Unit 2D Kingsport, TN 37664 - This 1st level condo at Fort Henry Arms is conveniently located in the heart of Kingsport if you like easy living this is the place for you! SO MANY AMENITIES water, trash, mowing ALL included in

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 07:06 AM
1 Unit Available
151 Cecil Gray Rd
151 Cecil Gray Road, Washington County, TN
1 Bedroom
$395
350 sqft
ROOM TO RENT $395 per month/$395 Deposit. Female. Single occupancy. Unfurnished/furnished bedroom in large home in the country near Jonesborough, Tn.

1 of 8

Last updated April 9 at 11:24 AM
1 Unit Available
1411 E Chilhowie Ave
1411 East Chilhowie Avenue, Johnson City, TN
3 Bedrooms
$975
3BR/1BA cottage-style, 1-level house. Spacious. Ideal for small family. Available for rent immediately. All new updates. Quiet neighborhood. Near Civitan & Rotary Parks. All appliances included with the exception of washer/dryer.

1 of 15

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
512 Thomas Street
512 Thomas St, Johnson City, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1300 sqft
512 Thomas Street Johnson City, TN 37604 - Duplex - Like new! 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms. One car garage. Washer & Dryer hook- ups. -No Smoking- Mowing included. Enjoy the upper back deck for grilling or just relaxing outside. (RLNE5649145)

1 of 14

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
1907 Eastwood Drive
1907 Eastwood Drive, Johnson City, TN
2 Bedrooms
$900
1907 Eastwood Drive Johnson City TN 37604 - Cozy 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in the heart of Johnson City. This updated home offers a master suite, living room, 2nd bedroom and bathroom. Large carport and nice back patio to enjoy the outside scenery.

1 of 9

Last updated October 28 at 02:06 PM
1 Unit Available
1733 Jefferson Avenue
1733 Jefferson Avenue, Kingsport, TN
3 Bedrooms
$795
1234 sqft
1733 Jefferson Avenue Available 11/01/19 1733 Jefferson Avenue Kingsport, TN 37664 - This remodeled cottage is in move in condition. Hardwood floors throughout the home. Has all Kitchen appliances. Unfinished basement with washer/dryer hookup.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Oak Grove, TN

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Oak Grove apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

