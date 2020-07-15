/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 4:02 PM
14 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Oak Grove, TN
Last updated July 15 at 04:00 PM
1 Unit Available
131 Lake Haven Drive
131 Lake Haven Drive, Oak Grove, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
3373 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 131 Lake Haven Drive in Oak Grove. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 5 miles of Oak Grove
Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Chesterfield Place
261 Chesterfield Dr.
261 Chesterfield Drive, Kingsport, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
3819 sqft
261 Chesterfield Dr. Kingsport, TN 37663 - Are you looking for a wonderful two-story brick home with 3 spacious bedrooms, 3.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
672 Lakeside Dock Drive
672 Lakeside Dock Drive, Sullivan County, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1632 sqft
672 Lakeside Dock Drive Kingsport, TN 37663 - Great Rental – Either Unfurnished or Fully Furnished – Lake Front – Extremely beautiful view of the lake and shoreline. This property has that natural simple feeling…a cozy place to call home.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
816 Hamilton Road
816 Hamilton Rd, Sullivan County, TN
816 Hamilton Road Blountville, TN 37617 - This custom built rental is spacious with 2 master suites! Immediate access to Boone Lake and HOA dock. Stone fireplace, custom cabinets, granite counters.
Results within 10 miles of Oak Grove
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 12:15 PM
50 Units Available
Mountain Home
Monarch 815
1109 University Pkwy, Johnson City, TN
College is supposed to be the best years of your life. Your home during college should make no exception. Here at The Arch this isnt your ordinary student housing community near East Tennessee State University.
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 12:08 PM
2 Units Available
Stoneybrook Heights Apartments
512 Swadley Rd, Johnson City, TN
3 Bedrooms
$800
1026 sqft
Choose just the right size from our beautifully maintained 2, 3 and 4 bedroom apartments.
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 12:07 PM
8 Units Available
Blue Ridge Apartments
2610 Plymouth Rd, Johnson City, TN
3 Bedrooms
$785
1019 sqft
You can't find a more beautiful view in Johnson City than at Blue Ridge Apartments. Our beautifully landscaped property includes 2 separate playgrounds, a sand volleyball court and Picnic Areas with BBQ grills.
Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
West Davis Park
114 W Chilhowie Ave
114 West Chilhowie Avenue, Johnson City, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1442 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Sunny Three Bedroom Home - Property Id: 302461 Sunny 3 bedroom one bath home with fireplace. Freshly painted with new tile and carpet! Covered parking with large storage shed.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Highland Park
2132 Memorial Court
2132 Memorial Court, Kingsport, TN
2132 Memorial Court Kingsport, TN 37664 - Very nice 4 bedroom 2 bath brick two story home in a great city location. Hardwood floors throughout. Nice kitchen with stainless appliances, tile flooring.
Last updated May 14 at 09:37 AM
1 Unit Available
402 Ketron Lane
402 Ketron Lane, Johnson City, TN
3 Bedrooms
$850
1152 sqft
402 Ketron Lane Johnson City, TN 37601 - Three-bedroom, one bathroom one level home with an additional room that could be used as a den or an extra bedroom. The home is situated on a large double lot, with a partially fenced back yard.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
3245 Atoka Ln
3245 Atoka Lane, Kingsport, TN
3 Bedrooms
$795
864 sqft
3br one level home in Kingsport city - Please, serious inquires only. Must have $25 application fee and full deposit of $795 immediately available. Sorry but Section 8 not accepted. Photo ID and proof of income must be provided with application.
Last updated April 9 at 11:24 AM
1 Unit Available
1411 E Chilhowie Ave
1411 East Chilhowie Avenue, Johnson City, TN
3 Bedrooms
$975
3BR/1BA cottage-style, 1-level house. Spacious. Ideal for small family. Available for rent immediately. All new updates. Quiet neighborhood. Near Civitan & Rotary Parks. All appliances included with the exception of washer/dryer.
Last updated July 15 at 04:00 PM
1 Unit Available
4145 Skyland Drive
4145 Skyland Drive, Kingsport, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1820 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 4145 Skyland Drive in Kingsport. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated October 28 at 02:06 PM
1 Unit Available
1733 Jefferson Avenue
1733 Jefferson Avenue, Kingsport, TN
3 Bedrooms
$795
1234 sqft
1733 Jefferson Avenue Available 11/01/19 1733 Jefferson Avenue Kingsport, TN 37664 - This remodeled cottage is in move in condition. Hardwood floors throughout the home. Has all Kitchen appliances. Unfinished basement with washer/dryer hookup.