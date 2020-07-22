Apartment List
TN
/
oak grove
/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:36 PM

19 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Oak Grove, TN

Renting pet-friendly apartments in Oak Grove should offer peace of mind and convenience for our furry friends. It’s crucial to find an apartment that’ll work for both you and you... Read Guide >
Last updated July 22 at 06:40 PM
30 Units Available
Knob Creek Historic District
Haven at Knob Creek
1185 W Mountain View Rd, Johnson City, TN
1 Bedroom
$799
882 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
With a gym, a sand volleyball court and an outdoor fireplace, this apartment community is near I-26, shopping and East Tennessee State University. Apartment homes feature detached garages, gourmet kitchens, and nine-foot ceilings.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
Gray
104 Majestic Dr. #2
104 Majestic Drive, Gray, TN
2 Bedrooms
$940
1400 sqft
104 Majestic Dr. #2 Gray, TN 37615 - Wonderful location and convenience. Please come take a look at this 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom duplex that has mowing, water, & trash included.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
816 Hamilton Road
816 Hamilton Rd, Sullivan County, TN
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
3322 sqft
816 Hamilton Road Blountville, TN 37617 - This custom built rental is spacious with 2 master suites! Immediate access to Boone Lake and HOA dock. Stone fireplace, custom cabinets, granite counters.
Results within 10 miles of Oak Grove
Last updated July 22 at 06:10 PM
54 Units Available
Mountain Home
Monarch 815
1109 University Pkwy, Johnson City, TN
2 Bedrooms
$569
463 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$449
351 sqft
College is supposed to be the best years of your life. Your home during college should make no exception. Here at The Arch this isnt your ordinary student housing community near East Tennessee State University.
Last updated July 22 at 06:22 PM
7 Units Available
Blue Ridge Apartments
2610 Plymouth Rd, Johnson City, TN
1 Bedroom
$705
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$575
867 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$785
1019 sqft
You can't find a more beautiful view in Johnson City than at Blue Ridge Apartments. Our beautifully landscaped property includes 2 separate playgrounds, a sand volleyball court and Picnic Areas with BBQ grills.
Last updated July 22 at 06:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Miller Crest Apartment Homes
1000 Savignon Ct, Johnson City, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$909
960 sqft
You belong among the luxury and beauty of Miller Crest. Situated on over 25 acres of picturesque landscaping, you will enjoy more than just a scenic view. The ease of living will astound you.
Last updated July 22 at 06:06 PM
3 Units Available
Stoneybrook Heights Apartments
512 Swadley Rd, Johnson City, TN
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$665
1026 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$850
1251 sqft
Choose just the right size from our beautifully maintained 2, 3 and 4 bedroom apartments.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Highland Park
2132 Memorial Court
2132 Memorial Court, Kingsport, TN
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
3238 sqft
2132 Memorial Court Kingsport, TN 37664 - Very nice 4 bedroom 2 bath brick two story home in a great city location. Hardwood floors throughout. Nice kitchen with stainless appliances, tile flooring.

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
West Davis Park
200 - 206 East Watauga Avenue, Johnson City, TN 37601 - 204-01
206 East Watauga Avenue, Johnson City, TN
1 Bedroom
$600
500 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Cozy one bedroom, one bathroom basement unit located .05 miles from downtown. This home is located on the JC bus route and includes a dishwasher, walk in closet, a 24-7 laundry faculty, and WiFI.

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Johnson City
116 East Market Street
116 E Market St, Johnson City, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,200
1100 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The Pearl | Located in the heart of rapidly-growing Downtown Johnson City; this newly-renovated building has a Danish-modern aesthetic and a light and airy feel.

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
1607 East Myrtle Avenue Unit 2
1607 East Myrtle Avenue, Johnson City, TN
2 Bedrooms
$800
778 sqft
2 unit multi-family home 2 unit multi-family home

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
Mountain Home
114 Wilson Avenue Unit 4
114 Wilson Ave, Johnson City, TN
2 Bedrooms
$750
900 sqft
This two-bedroom, one bath apartment is situated inside Downtown Johnson City, located near East Tennessee State University. This home allows the convenience of walking or biking to nearby shops, eatery's, and the university.

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
Mountain Home
112 Wilson Avenue Unit 2
112 Wilson Ave, Johnson City, TN
2 Bedrooms
$750
907 sqft
This two-bedroom, one bath apartment is situated inside Downtown Johnson City, located near East Tennessee State University. This home allows the convenience of walking or biking to nearby shops, eatery's, and the university.

Last updated May 14 at 09:37 AM
1 Unit Available
402 Ketron Lane
402 Ketron Lane, Johnson City, TN
3 Bedrooms
$850
1152 sqft
402 Ketron Lane Johnson City, TN 37601 - Three-bedroom, one bathroom one level home with an additional room that could be used as a den or an extra bedroom. The home is situated on a large double lot, with a partially fenced back yard.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
3245 Atoka Ln
3245 Atoka Lane, Kingsport, TN
3 Bedrooms
$795
864 sqft
3br one level home in Kingsport city - Please, serious inquires only. Must have $25 application fee and full deposit of $795 immediately available. Sorry but Section 8 not accepted. Photo ID and proof of income must be provided with application.

Last updated July 22 at 07:06 AM
1 Unit Available
151 Cecil Gray Rd
151 Cecil Gray Road, Washington County, TN
1 Bedroom
$395
350 sqft
ROOM TO RENT $395 per month/$395 Deposit. Female. Single occupancy. Unfurnished/furnished bedroom in large home in the country near Jonesborough, Tn.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
512 Thomas Street
512 Thomas St, Johnson City, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1300 sqft
512 Thomas Street Johnson City, TN 37604 - Duplex - Like new! 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms. One car garage. Washer & Dryer hook- ups. -No Smoking- Mowing included. Enjoy the upper back deck for grilling or just relaxing outside. (RLNE5649145)

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
1907 Eastwood Drive
1907 Eastwood Drive, Johnson City, TN
2 Bedrooms
$900
1907 Eastwood Drive Johnson City TN 37604 - Cozy 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in the heart of Johnson City. This updated home offers a master suite, living room, 2nd bedroom and bathroom. Large carport and nice back patio to enjoy the outside scenery.

Last updated October 28 at 02:06 PM
1 Unit Available
1733 Jefferson Avenue
1733 Jefferson Avenue, Kingsport, TN
3 Bedrooms
$795
1234 sqft
1733 Jefferson Avenue Available 11/01/19 1733 Jefferson Avenue Kingsport, TN 37664 - This remodeled cottage is in move in condition. Hardwood floors throughout the home. Has all Kitchen appliances. Unfinished basement with washer/dryer hookup.
What to keep in mind when looking for pet friendly apartments in Oak Grove, TN

Renting pet-friendly apartments in Oak Grove should offer peace of mind and convenience for our furry friends. It’s crucial to find an apartment that’ll work for both you and your pet. Before signing a pet-friendly apartment, take your time to study the layout and ask plenty of questions.

Some pet-friendly apartments in Oak Grove may request a pet deposit or only accept certain dog breeds. You should also consider if the floors are hardwood or carpeted. Hardwood may be easier to clean-up fur and a mess but could mean your neighbors below hear the tapping of your dog running past. An outdoor balcony can also be ideal for a pet who needs some fresh air.

Consider the neighborhood of any pet-friendly apartments in Oak Grove. Are they near a dog park or a vet? You should also research the rates of dog walkers in your area. It may be less expensive to move to a nearby neighborhood with a lower pet deposit, a better layout for your pet, and cheaper services.

