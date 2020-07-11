/
apartments with washer dryer
34 Apartments for rent in Weaverville, NC with washer-dryer
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
16 Units Available
Hawthorne at Weaverville
20 Weaver View Cir, Weaverville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,213
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,387
1147 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,760
1309 sqft
Lots of amenities near the Blue Ridge Parkway. On-site yoga, pool, business center, playground and bike storage. Interiors include granite countertops, walk-in closets, and a patio or balcony. Pet-friendly with a grooming area.
Results within 1 mile of Weaverville
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
16 Units Available
Hawthorne At The Peak
50 Barnwood Dr, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,085
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
966 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Airy units with large windows and plenty of natural light. Wooded property with outdoor grills and pool. Community gazebo and sitting area. Recently renovated apartments with hardwood floors and walk-in closets.
Results within 5 miles of Weaverville
Last updated July 11 at 12:16am
16 Units Available
Five Points
The Harrison
257 Broadway Street, Asheville, NC
Studio
$1,175
583 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,350
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1135 sqft
Live and work in Asheville’s walkable Five Points neighborhood at The Harrison.
1 of 22
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
126 Elkwood Ave Unit 201
126 Elkwood Avenue, Woodfin, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Spacious 2 bedroom/1 bathroom private apartment conveniently located near UNCA and downtown Asheville. - This bright spacious apartment has been fully updated and is in a perfect location in Asheville. Comfortably furnished and ready for your stay.
1 of 59
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
4 Graystone Rd
4 Graystone Road, Asheville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
2024 sqft
Furnished 3BD/2BT Home in North Asheville - Property Id: 304727 Mid Century Ranch Style home located in quiet North Asheville neighborhood, convenient to UNC-A, North Asheville Tailgate Market, Beaver Lake, and minutes to downtown Asheville.
1 of 24
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
116 Glen Falls Rd
116 Glen Falls Road, Asheville, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,925
3011 sqft
Beautiful Home on Beaver Lake in North Asheville - North Asheville at its best! Enjoy an amazing lifestyle on Beaver Lake in Lakeview Park. Gorgeous community minutes from downtown Asheville. Easy access to everything Asheville has to offer.
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
26 Friendly Way
26 Friendly Way, Buncombe County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2700 sqft
Spacious 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom with finished basement. - Spacious home located in the Harmony Subdivision (Erwin School District) This property offers: - 2700 sf - 3 bedrooms - 2.
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
56 Dunwood Road
56 Dunwood Road, Asheville, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2200 sqft
56 Dunwood Road Available 07/24/20 North Asheville, Private home with wooded lot, Asheville City Schools - This beautiful North Asheville home offers: - 4 bedrooms - 3 full bathrooms - Open living-room with vaulted ceilings and skylights - Laminate
1 of 30
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Five Points
190 Broadway Street Unit 405
190 Broadway St, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,650
700 sqft
Downtown - Modern Condo minutes from the center of town! - Light, airy, condo in the Pioneer Building downtown features bamboo floors, 9' ceilings and open plan kitchen, living room/dining room.
1 of 15
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
Norwood Park
10 Coleman Avenue
10 Coleman Avenue, Asheville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1820 sqft
North Asheville two story newly renovated & furnished home for rent in great North Asheville neighborhood.
Results within 10 miles of Weaverville
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
17 Units Available
White Oak Grove Apartments
275 Hazel Mill Road, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1228 sqft
At White Oak Grove Apartments, we elevate the standard of Asheville living by combining beautiful, well-lit living spaces with contemporary finishes for a luxury feel that you can only get here.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
16 Units Available
East End - Valley Street
Woodberry
10 Alexander Dr, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$940
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
910 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
As a resident of our Asheville apartment community, you'll enjoy a range of high-end amenites from vaulted ceilings and sky lights to fully-equipped kitchens and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
8 Units Available
East End - Valley Street
Beaucatcher Flats
128 Florence St, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,205
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,627
1141 sqft
This is new territory for those seeking the full Asheville experience - luxury apartment living, with the mountains at your door and the city at your feet.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
20 Units Available
Beverly Hills
Verde Vista
4110 Verde Vista Cir, Asheville, NC
Studio
$975
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,026
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
1121 sqft
Welcome to Verde Vista, conveniently located in the heart of Asheville, North Carolina! In addition to providing our residents with the latest features and convenient services, this beautiful community offers spectacular views of the Blue Ridge and
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
12 Units Available
Historic Biltmore Village
The District
100 District Dr, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,205
904 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
1198 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,110
1551 sqft
Asheville has consistently been recognized as one of the “Best Places to Live in America,” (Frommers). The District is located moments from Biltmore Village, which is widely known as one of the south’s most unique travel destination towns.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
26 Units Available
Malvern Hills
Hawthorne at Bear Creek
110 Bear Creek Ln, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,100
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
844 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,216
1073 sqft
Modern, updated community near Malvern Park, I-40, and I-240. Recently renovated to include stainless-steel appliances, in-unit laundry, and fireplaces. On-site pool, coffee bar, and community garden. Pet-friendly with a dog park.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
16 Units Available
East End - Valley Street
The Retreat at Hunt Hill
32 Ardmion Park, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$992
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1191 sqft
Stunning scenic views and within walking distance of downtown Asheville. Refreshing pool, on-site gym and luxury clubhouse perfect for socializing and relaxing. Granite counters, hardwood floors, and private patio or balcony.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
13 Units Available
Beverly Hills
River Ridge
1906 River Ridge Dr, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,029
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1069 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1356 sqft
“At last, a management company that delivers what others only promise; maintenance free, resort style living! Set in unique and convenient neighborhoods; NHE properties offer a fresh alternative to city living.
Verified
1 of 70
Last updated July 11 at 12:09am
4 Units Available
Downtown Asheville
The Lofts at South Slope
162 Coxe Avenue, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,287
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,070
1062 sqft
Who says upscale living and historic can't coexist? At The Lofts at South Slope, our unique community places you right in the middle of the South Slope brewing district.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 03:54pm
Contact for Availability
Downtown Asheville
The Patton
248 Patton Avenue, Asheville, NC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
There's a fork in the path ahead. You feel the warm breeze rush across your face as you take a step and make a choice. Abandoning the trail altogether, you push through branches and brush.
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
8 Morse Drive
8 Morse Street, Asheville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1014 sqft
3 bedroom, 1.5 brick ranch on the west side of Asheville. Pets considered! - This 70's brick ranch on .31 acres has great storage and big basement. Pets are considered! $1450/month, $1450 security deposit Email Michele avlshowings@nestrealty.
1 of 29
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
87 Hanover St
87 Hanover Street, Asheville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
Great 3 bed 1 bath West Asheville - Property Id: 287595 Location, Location, Location...this home is a 5 minute walk to Haywood Road. Also close to Carrier Park and easy access to I-240 and downtown Asheville.
1 of 8
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
39 Selwyn Road
39 Selwyn Road, Asheville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1232 sqft
West Asheville Beauty! - This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath modern home just 10 years old is in a lovely neighborhood with easy access to all Asheville areas.
1 of 20
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
Haw Creek
62 Haw Creek Cir
62 Haw Creek Circle, Asheville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1465 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom home on a private driveway with gorgeous mountain views in desirable Haw Creek! Updated photos coming soon to show new paint! Laminate flooring and carpet in the master bedroom, Central AC and propane heat.
