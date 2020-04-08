All apartments in Morristown
123 Hale Avenue (1914).
123 Hale Avenue (1914)

123 Hale Ave · (423) 212-7444 ext. 1
Location

123 Hale Ave, Morristown, TN 37814

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 123 Hale Avenue · Avail. now

$500

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Now available 2 bedroom 1 bath townhouse - Morristown, TN - Now available 2 bedroom 1 bath townhouse centrally located in the middle of Morristown, TN. This unit features a split level with kitchen, living room & washer dryer connections downstairs and 2 bedrooms and 1 bath upstairs.

If you would like to schedule a viewing please call our office. 12 month lease required and $35.00 application fee. If you would like to apply please visit our website at www.smgtn.com, there is a $35.00 application fee. We will verify the last 5 years of residential history, verify the income (must be 3 times the monthly rent amount), we also run a credit/criminal background check.

John Hay Elementary School
Meadowview Middle School
Morristown East High School

(RLNE5694570)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 123 Hale Avenue (1914) have any available units?
123 Hale Avenue (1914) has a unit available for $500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 123 Hale Avenue (1914) currently offering any rent specials?
123 Hale Avenue (1914) isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 123 Hale Avenue (1914) pet-friendly?
Yes, 123 Hale Avenue (1914) is pet friendly.
Does 123 Hale Avenue (1914) offer parking?
No, 123 Hale Avenue (1914) does not offer parking.
Does 123 Hale Avenue (1914) have units with washers and dryers?
No, 123 Hale Avenue (1914) does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 123 Hale Avenue (1914) have a pool?
No, 123 Hale Avenue (1914) does not have a pool.
Does 123 Hale Avenue (1914) have accessible units?
No, 123 Hale Avenue (1914) does not have accessible units.
Does 123 Hale Avenue (1914) have units with dishwashers?
No, 123 Hale Avenue (1914) does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 123 Hale Avenue (1914) have units with air conditioning?
No, 123 Hale Avenue (1914) does not have units with air conditioning.

