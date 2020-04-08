123 Hale Avenue (1914).

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly

Unit Amenities w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Now available 2 bedroom 1 bath townhouse - Morristown, TN - Now available 2 bedroom 1 bath townhouse centrally located in the middle of Morristown, TN. This unit features a split level with kitchen, living room & washer dryer connections downstairs and 2 bedrooms and 1 bath upstairs.



If you would like to schedule a viewing please call our office. 12 month lease required and $35.00 application fee. If you would like to apply please visit our website at www.smgtn.com, there is a $35.00 application fee. We will verify the last 5 years of residential history, verify the income (must be 3 times the monthly rent amount), we also run a credit/criminal background check.



John Hay Elementary School

Meadowview Middle School

Morristown East High School



(RLNE5694570)