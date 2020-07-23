/
hamblen county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 3:17 AM
7 Apartments for rent in Hamblen County, TN📍
Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
683 Bell Road
683 Bell Road, Morristown, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
972 sqft
3 bedroom/2 bath available 5-1-2020 - Nice updated 3 bedroom/2 bath home with 1 car garage available on the east end of Morristown. Located close to Wal-mart and College Square Mall.Stainless appliances.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
2307 Sulpher Springs
2307 Sulphur Springs Road, Hamblen County, TN
3 Bedrooms
$700
804 sqft
Affordable 3 bedroom 1 bath home in Morristown, TN - 3 bedroom 1 bath single family home located at 2307 Sulpher Springs Rd. If you would like to schedule a viewing please call our office. You can register for a seIf showing by registering at www.
Last updated April 9 at 11:24 AM
1 Unit Available
123 Hale Avenue (1914)
123 Hale Ave, Morristown, TN
2 Bedrooms
$500
850 sqft
Now available 2 bedroom 1 bath townhouse - Morristown, TN - Now available 2 bedroom 1 bath townhouse centrally located in the middle of Morristown, TN.
Results within 5 miles of Hamblen County
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1072 Rosella Drive
1072 Rosella Dr, Jefferson County, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1200 sqft
New Construction Single Family Home in White Pine TN - Now accepting applications for new construction 3 bedroom 2 bath single family home with garage. 1st months rent + $1,100.00 Security Deposit required at signing of lease.
Results within 10 miles of Hamblen County
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
101 Jackson Road
101 Jackson Road, Hawkins County, TN
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
1204 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 101 Jackson Road in Hawkins County. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 23 at 04:39 AM
1 Unit Available
303 Farside Drive - 2
303 Far Side Dr, Rogersville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$550
790 sqft
Tucked In The Lush Mountains Of East Tennessee Next To A Food Joint, Perfect Right? And a Dollar General!
Last updated July 23 at 04:39 AM
1 Unit Available
305 Farside Drive - 4
305 Far Side Dr, Rogersville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$600
790 sqft
City School, Close to Shopping
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Hamblen County area include East Tennessee State University, Tennessee College of Applied Technology-Knoxville, The University of Tennessee-Knoxville, Asheville-Buncombe Technical Community College, and University of North Carolina at Asheville. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Knoxville, Asheville, Johnson City, Oak Ridge, and Maryville have apartments for rent.