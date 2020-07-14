All apartments in Loudon County
900 Davis Lane
Last updated July 14 2020

900 Davis Lane

900 Davis Lane · No Longer Available
Location

900 Davis Lane, Loudon County, TN 37771

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
900 Davis Lane Available 09/01/20 Minutes from Farragut. Country Setting 4 BR House; FULL Basement apartment. - This new house on several acres will feel like the country but WE WILL MOW the acreage for you.

MAIN LEVEL: Large master suite with enormous master closet that is attached to laundry room (with hock-ups), fully equipped eat-in kitchen that is open to family room with gas fireplace, dining room, and second and third bedrooms with bathroom. Two car garage is oversized with larger garage door.

UPSTAIRS has a huge family room, fourth bedroom, third large bath, and unbelievable storage space.

BASEMENT: Bedroom, office, bathroom, large family room and kitchen (pictured), laundry room with hook-ups. Double garage (parking behind one another). Perfect for In-laws, adult child, or guest quarters.

Sublet is not allowed. Please call me to discuss this amazing home, just 17 minutes from Turkey Creek Shopping.

REA Property Management Select 865 539-3127
or call Jane Parker, Owner/Agent 865-777-5263

(RLNE3822120)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

