Amenities

on-site laundry dogs allowed garage fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

900 Davis Lane Available 09/01/20 Minutes from Farragut. Country Setting 4 BR House; FULL Basement apartment. - This new house on several acres will feel like the country but WE WILL MOW the acreage for you.



MAIN LEVEL: Large master suite with enormous master closet that is attached to laundry room (with hock-ups), fully equipped eat-in kitchen that is open to family room with gas fireplace, dining room, and second and third bedrooms with bathroom. Two car garage is oversized with larger garage door.



UPSTAIRS has a huge family room, fourth bedroom, third large bath, and unbelievable storage space.



BASEMENT: Bedroom, office, bathroom, large family room and kitchen (pictured), laundry room with hook-ups. Double garage (parking behind one another). Perfect for In-laws, adult child, or guest quarters.



Sublet is not allowed. Please call me to discuss this amazing home, just 17 minutes from Turkey Creek Shopping.



REA Property Management Select 865 539-3127

or call Jane Parker, Owner/Agent 865-777-5263



(RLNE3822120)