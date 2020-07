Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities patio / balcony air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors w/d hookup bathtub ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse 24hr gym parking playground pool garage accessible on-site laundry 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance bbq/grill car wash area cc payments coffee bar conference room courtyard dog park green community guest suite internet cafe online portal package receiving

Walden Legacy is a controlled accessed gated community tucked away in a quaint location on Middlebrook Pike between Lovell Road and Cedar Bluff away from the hustle and bustle. We are located near I40 and Pellissippi Parkway. Turkey Creek is a large shopping center located 6 miles from the community and West Town mall is 6 miles from the community for all major shopping. Kroger and Food City are both 0.5 miles away for grocery shopping. We have a beautiful cascading rock waterfall into our pool that no other community in Knoxville has to offer. Walden Legacy is a pet friendly community. All breeds welcome!