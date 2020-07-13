All apartments in Knoxville
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:22 AM

Legends at Oak Grove

5605 Holly Grove Way · (865) 234-3420
Location

5605 Holly Grove Way, Knoxville, TN 37918

Price and availability

VERIFIED 12 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1-0139 · Avail. Aug 13

$919

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 792 sqft

Unit 6-0612 · Avail. Aug 27

$949

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 792 sqft

Unit 7-0730 · Avail. now

$949

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 804 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2-0215 · Avail. Sep 5

$1,199

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1083 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3-0331 · Avail. Aug 21

$1,281

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1432 sqft

Unit 3-0328 · Avail. now

$1,296

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1432 sqft

Unit 10-1037 · Avail. now

$1,306

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1432 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Legends at Oak Grove.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
extra storage
microwave
patio / balcony
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
clubhouse
gym
playground
pool
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
business center
car wash area
e-payments
internet access
package receiving
If you're looking for luxurious and comfortable apartments in Knoxville, TN, look no further than Legends at Oak Grove. At Legends at Oak Grove apartments, we understand that service is the key! In addition to our Nationally Recognized, Award-Winning Customer Service, you'll be surrounded by fantastic features and amenities designed with your comfort in mind. Our beautifully landscaped, pet-friendly community is waiting to welcome you home. At Legends at Oak Grove apartments, peacefully secluded from the stresses of daily life, you'll find a relaxing atmosphere where you can enjoy the thoughtful amenities weve created for you; amenities like our Resort-Style Salt Water Pool, Fully-Equipped 24-Hour Fitness Center, Bark Park with Pampering Pet Spa, and our easy and convenient Online Resident Portal for payments and maintenance requests. With several stunning one, two, and three bedroom floor plans available, you're sure to find the perfect fit for your life. Our intuitively designed apartment homes include stylish features such as Crown Molding, Raised Maple Cabinetry, Faux Granite Countertops, 9-Foot Ceilings, and Walk-In Closets. Combine all of this with our convenient location off I-640 at Washington Pike, and youll find youre close to everything, yet away from it all! Youll love having the best shopping, dining, and entertainment in Knoxville close by without sacrificing the retreat-like nature of your own apartment home. We invite you to view our photo gallery to get a taste of the lifestyle that awaits you at Legends at Oak Grove; where you can truly live life your way. To schedule a personal tour of your future home, contact us today and speak with one of our friendly team members. We cant wait to meet you

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-14 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $250
Move-in Fees: $125 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 first pet and $200 second pet
limit: 2 pet maximum
restrictions: Breed restrictions
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease: Detached garage: $125/month.
Storage Details: Storage units: $55-$70/month
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Legends at Oak Grove have any available units?
Legends at Oak Grove has 9 units available starting at $919 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Knoxville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Knoxville Rent Report.
What amenities does Legends at Oak Grove have?
Some of Legends at Oak Grove's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Legends at Oak Grove currently offering any rent specials?
Legends at Oak Grove is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Legends at Oak Grove pet-friendly?
Yes, Legends at Oak Grove is pet friendly.
Does Legends at Oak Grove offer parking?
Yes, Legends at Oak Grove offers parking.
Does Legends at Oak Grove have units with washers and dryers?
No, Legends at Oak Grove does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Legends at Oak Grove have a pool?
Yes, Legends at Oak Grove has a pool.
Does Legends at Oak Grove have accessible units?
Yes, Legends at Oak Grove has accessible units.
Does Legends at Oak Grove have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Legends at Oak Grove has units with dishwashers.

