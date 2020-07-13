Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan extra storage microwave patio / balcony dishwasher furnished hardwood floors w/d hookup bathtub carpet fireplace oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities accessible clubhouse gym playground pool garage cats allowed dogs allowed parking pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill business center car wash area e-payments internet access package receiving

If you're looking for luxurious and comfortable apartments in Knoxville, TN, look no further than Legends at Oak Grove. At Legends at Oak Grove apartments, we understand that service is the key! In addition to our Nationally Recognized, Award-Winning Customer Service, you'll be surrounded by fantastic features and amenities designed with your comfort in mind. Our beautifully landscaped, pet-friendly community is waiting to welcome you home. At Legends at Oak Grove apartments, peacefully secluded from the stresses of daily life, you'll find a relaxing atmosphere where you can enjoy the thoughtful amenities weve created for you; amenities like our Resort-Style Salt Water Pool, Fully-Equipped 24-Hour Fitness Center, Bark Park with Pampering Pet Spa, and our easy and convenient Online Resident Portal for payments and maintenance requests. With several stunning one, two, and three bedroom floor plans available, you're sure to find the perfect fit for your life. Our intuitively designed apartment homes include stylish features such as Crown Molding, Raised Maple Cabinetry, Faux Granite Countertops, 9-Foot Ceilings, and Walk-In Closets. Combine all of this with our convenient location off I-640 at Washington Pike, and youll find youre close to everything, yet away from it all! Youll love having the best shopping, dining, and entertainment in Knoxville close by without sacrificing the retreat-like nature of your own apartment home. We invite you to view our photo gallery to get a taste of the lifestyle that awaits you at Legends at Oak Grove; where you can truly live life your way. To schedule a personal tour of your future home, contact us today and speak with one of our friendly team members. We cant wait to meet you