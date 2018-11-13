All apartments in Knoxville
Knoxville, TN
6436 Granite Hill Lane
Last updated May 8 2020 at 9:38 AM

6436 Granite Hill Lane

6436 Granite Hill Ln · (865) 262-8858
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Knoxville
2 Bedrooms
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

6436 Granite Hill Ln, Knoxville, TN 37923

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 6436 Granite Hill Lane · Avail. now

$1,495

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1915 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
6436 Granite Hill Lane Available 06/01/20 SIngle Family Home in West Knoxville - 3 Bedroom and 2.5 Bath - Enjoy this spacious 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in the popular Mineral Springs neighborhood in West Knoxville. Great circular floor plan on main level. Cozy gas fireplace in living room, formal dining, kitchen offers glass top range, dishwasher, refrigerator, loads of cabinet space with french doors that open to patio and backyard. Upstairs enjoy bonus room with built in wet bar perfect for entertaining or relaxing while you watch movies and sports. Master bedroom features full master bath with jetted tub. Attached two car garage completes this desirable home. Convenient to I-75 and I-40.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3694531)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6436 Granite Hill Lane have any available units?
6436 Granite Hill Lane has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Knoxville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Knoxville Rent Report.
What amenities does 6436 Granite Hill Lane have?
Some of 6436 Granite Hill Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6436 Granite Hill Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6436 Granite Hill Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6436 Granite Hill Lane pet-friendly?
No, 6436 Granite Hill Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Knoxville.
Does 6436 Granite Hill Lane offer parking?
Yes, 6436 Granite Hill Lane does offer parking.
Does 6436 Granite Hill Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6436 Granite Hill Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6436 Granite Hill Lane have a pool?
No, 6436 Granite Hill Lane does not have a pool.
Does 6436 Granite Hill Lane have accessible units?
No, 6436 Granite Hill Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6436 Granite Hill Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6436 Granite Hill Lane has units with dishwashers.
