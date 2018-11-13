Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

6436 Granite Hill Lane Available 06/01/20 SIngle Family Home in West Knoxville - 3 Bedroom and 2.5 Bath - Enjoy this spacious 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in the popular Mineral Springs neighborhood in West Knoxville. Great circular floor plan on main level. Cozy gas fireplace in living room, formal dining, kitchen offers glass top range, dishwasher, refrigerator, loads of cabinet space with french doors that open to patio and backyard. Upstairs enjoy bonus room with built in wet bar perfect for entertaining or relaxing while you watch movies and sports. Master bedroom features full master bath with jetted tub. Attached two car garage completes this desirable home. Convenient to I-75 and I-40.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3694531)