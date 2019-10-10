All apartments in Knoxville
3213 Dewine Rd

3213 Dewine Road Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

3213 Dewine Road Northwest, Knoxville, TN 37921

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
garage
3BR/2.5BA Home in West Knoxville - Property Id: 314790

**As a result of the recent spike in COVID-19 cases in Knoxville and in an abundance of caution, we will not be offering in person showings of this property. A video tour is available at:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6sc4QMX1NE4
***Please note: you must apply through Lionchaser Property Management. We do not accept Turbo Tenant Applications.

3BR/2BA House w/bonus room West Knoxville
House close to interstate, shopping, etc...
-NO SMOKING-
-NO VOUCHERS-
-Pets under 25lbs may be considered with increased security deposit and an addition $300 non-refundable pet fee
-$30 application fee. We do check background/credit/eviction/income/references.
-$1275 security deposit

Updated. Features dishwasher, fridge, stove, deck, updated bathrooms, finished basement/entertainment room, w/d hookups, 1 car garage with large work area/storage, fenced yard, between Middlebrook Pike and Western Ave.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/314790
Property Id 314790

(RLNE5929151)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3213 Dewine Rd have any available units?
3213 Dewine Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Knoxville, TN.
How much is rent in Knoxville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Knoxville Rent Report.
What amenities does 3213 Dewine Rd have?
Some of 3213 Dewine Rd's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3213 Dewine Rd currently offering any rent specials?
3213 Dewine Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3213 Dewine Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 3213 Dewine Rd is pet friendly.
Does 3213 Dewine Rd offer parking?
Yes, 3213 Dewine Rd offers parking.
Does 3213 Dewine Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3213 Dewine Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3213 Dewine Rd have a pool?
No, 3213 Dewine Rd does not have a pool.
Does 3213 Dewine Rd have accessible units?
No, 3213 Dewine Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 3213 Dewine Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3213 Dewine Rd has units with dishwashers.
