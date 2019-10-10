3213 Dewine Rd

Amenities

3BR/2.5BA Home in West Knoxville



**As a result of the recent spike in COVID-19 cases in Knoxville and in an abundance of caution, we will not be offering in person showings of this property. A video tour is available at:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6sc4QMX1NE4

***Please note: you must apply through Lionchaser Property Management. We do not accept Turbo Tenant Applications.



3BR/2BA House w/bonus room West Knoxville

House close to interstate, shopping, etc...

-NO SMOKING-

-NO VOUCHERS-

-Pets under 25lbs may be considered with increased security deposit and an addition $300 non-refundable pet fee

-$30 application fee. We do check background/credit/eviction/income/references.

-$1275 security deposit



Updated. Features dishwasher, fridge, stove, deck, updated bathrooms, finished basement/entertainment room, w/d hookups, 1 car garage with large work area/storage, fenced yard, between Middlebrook Pike and Western Ave.

