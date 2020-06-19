All apartments in Knoxville
Last updated May 9 2020 at 10:19 AM

1900 Ridgecrest Drive, Unit 100

1900 Ridgecrest Dr · (865) 984-1111
Location

1900 Ridgecrest Dr, Knoxville, TN 37918
Fountain City

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1900 Ridgecrest Drive, Unit 100 · Avail. now

$1,100

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 988 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Knoxville, 3 bedroom townhome with fenced-in yard - For additional information and to schedule a showing, please contact Brad Croisdale with Realty Executives Associates at 865-805-9964 (cell) or 865-693-3232 (office).

Three bedroom, 2 bath townhome situated in a wooded area featuring a fenced-in yard. Recently remodeled inside and out. New paint, carpet, and vinyl floors. This unit is not attached to any other. Unique design - a must see!

To apply for and to view all of our available rental properties, please see REARENTS.COM. Credit and background checks required. Pets considered with $400 Non-Refundable fee. Outside smoking only.

Call or text Brad at 865-805-9964 to schedule a showing or for more information.

School Information:

Fountain City Elementary
Gresham Middle
Central High School

Disclaimer: School information listed is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. We are not responsible for changes in zoning or inaccurate information. To verify zoning information, please visit the link below:

http://www.kgis.org/portal/OnlineTools/SchoolZoneSearch.aspx

(RLNE4707434)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1900 Ridgecrest Drive, Unit 100 have any available units?
1900 Ridgecrest Drive, Unit 100 has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Knoxville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Knoxville Rent Report.
Is 1900 Ridgecrest Drive, Unit 100 currently offering any rent specials?
1900 Ridgecrest Drive, Unit 100 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1900 Ridgecrest Drive, Unit 100 pet-friendly?
No, 1900 Ridgecrest Drive, Unit 100 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Knoxville.
Does 1900 Ridgecrest Drive, Unit 100 offer parking?
No, 1900 Ridgecrest Drive, Unit 100 does not offer parking.
Does 1900 Ridgecrest Drive, Unit 100 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1900 Ridgecrest Drive, Unit 100 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1900 Ridgecrest Drive, Unit 100 have a pool?
No, 1900 Ridgecrest Drive, Unit 100 does not have a pool.
Does 1900 Ridgecrest Drive, Unit 100 have accessible units?
No, 1900 Ridgecrest Drive, Unit 100 does not have accessible units.
Does 1900 Ridgecrest Drive, Unit 100 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1900 Ridgecrest Drive, Unit 100 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1900 Ridgecrest Drive, Unit 100 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1900 Ridgecrest Drive, Unit 100 does not have units with air conditioning.
