1900 Ridgecrest Drive, Unit 100

Knoxville, 3 bedroom townhome with fenced-in yard - For additional information and to schedule a showing, please contact Brad Croisdale with Realty Executives Associates at 865-805-9964 (cell) or 865-693-3232 (office).



Three bedroom, 2 bath townhome situated in a wooded area featuring a fenced-in yard. Recently remodeled inside and out. New paint, carpet, and vinyl floors. This unit is not attached to any other. Unique design - a must see!



To apply for and to view all of our available rental properties, please see REARENTS.COM. Credit and background checks required. Pets considered with $400 Non-Refundable fee. Outside smoking only.



Call or text Brad at 865-805-9964 to schedule a showing or for more information.



School Information:



Fountain City Elementary

Gresham Middle

Central High School



Disclaimer: School information listed is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. We are not responsible for changes in zoning or inaccurate information. To verify zoning information, please visit the link below:



http://www.kgis.org/portal/OnlineTools/SchoolZoneSearch.aspx



