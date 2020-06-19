Amenities

hardwood floors recently renovated

122 S. Gay St. - 122 S. Gay St. #201 #201 Available 09/01/20 Available September 1st! Beautiful 2bd/2ba condo overlooking Gay St. in Commerce Lofts available for lease or sale! - This unique individually owned downtown condo is available for lease for $1900/mo!



122 S Gay St #201 has 2 beds, 2 baths, and approximately 1,464 square feet.



The unit is located in the beautiful Commerce Lofts Condominiums building which was built in 1900. Featured in this apartment are original hardwood floors, original exposed brick, blackout bedrooms, updated kitchen and bathroom finishes, and beautiful large windows overlooking the 100 block of S. Gay St!



