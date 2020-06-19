All apartments in Knoxville
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

122 S. Gay St. #201

122 South Gay Street · (865) 673-6300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

122 South Gay Street, Knoxville, TN 37902
Downtown Knoxville

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 122 S. Gay St. - 122 S. Gay St. #201 #201 · Avail. Sep 1

$1,900

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1464 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
122 S. Gay St. - 122 S. Gay St. #201 #201 Available 09/01/20 Available September 1st! Beautiful 2bd/2ba condo overlooking Gay St. in Commerce Lofts available for lease or sale! - This unique individually owned downtown condo is available for lease for $1900/mo!

122 S Gay St #201 has 2 beds, 2 baths, and approximately 1,464 square feet.

The unit is located in the beautiful Commerce Lofts Condominiums building which was built in 1900. Featured in this apartment are original hardwood floors, original exposed brick, blackout bedrooms, updated kitchen and bathroom finishes, and beautiful large windows overlooking the 100 block of S. Gay St!

(RLNE2794637)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 122 S. Gay St. #201 have any available units?
122 S. Gay St. #201 has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Knoxville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Knoxville Rent Report.
Is 122 S. Gay St. #201 currently offering any rent specials?
122 S. Gay St. #201 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 122 S. Gay St. #201 pet-friendly?
No, 122 S. Gay St. #201 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Knoxville.
Does 122 S. Gay St. #201 offer parking?
No, 122 S. Gay St. #201 does not offer parking.
Does 122 S. Gay St. #201 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 122 S. Gay St. #201 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 122 S. Gay St. #201 have a pool?
No, 122 S. Gay St. #201 does not have a pool.
Does 122 S. Gay St. #201 have accessible units?
No, 122 S. Gay St. #201 does not have accessible units.
Does 122 S. Gay St. #201 have units with dishwashers?
No, 122 S. Gay St. #201 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 122 S. Gay St. #201 have units with air conditioning?
No, 122 S. Gay St. #201 does not have units with air conditioning.
