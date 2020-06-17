3327 Teal Creek Lane

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 on-site laundry parking garage media room

Breathtaking Custom Built 4 bdrm, 3 Bath Home in excellent location of Hardin Valley! - Stunning 4 Bedroom, 3 bath, brick two-story home with 2,433 sq. ft. conveniently located in the Hardin Valley Greenbrook subdivision with easy access to Pellissippi Parkway (Hwy 162), just minutes to Oak Ridge and West Knoxville and zoned for Hardin Valley Schools! This lovely home features an open floor plan with lots of windows for natural light, gorgeous laminate flooring with hardwood look and beautiful finishes throughout. The living area boasts a stacked stone fireplace and contemporary kitchen complete with upgraded stainless steel appliances, a formal dining area and separate breakfast nook, butler's pantry/dry bar and more!. The main level offers an expansive master suite with trey ceilings, a walk-in closet, and large en-suite bath with soaking tub, separate walk-in shower, and double vanity. There are two additional spacious bedrooms on the main level, including one with vaulted ceilings, another full bath and a full size laundry room. Upstairs is another huge bedroom with vaulted ceilings and its own attached full bath which can also be used as a bonus room, a game/theater room or office space. There is also a walk-in attic great for storage, an over sized two car garage and a fenced in backyard with a patio. This lovely home has many upgrades including gutter guards and an extra stainless steel refrigerator in the garage. Quarterly pest control service is included with the rent amount. Pets require Owner's prior approval with a pet fee paid prior to move in.



Please call 865-560-8861 or 865-312-0277 to schedule a showing today...this one won't last long! For additional information and photos please visit our website at www.rentcryeleike.com.



This property does not accept Section 8 Vouchers.



(RLNE5886388)