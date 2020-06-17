All apartments in Knox County
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:17 PM

3327 Teal Creek Lane

3327 Teal Creek Ln · No Longer Available
Location

3327 Teal Creek Ln, Knox County, TN 37931

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
garage
media room
Breathtaking Custom Built 4 bdrm, 3 Bath Home in excellent location of Hardin Valley! - Stunning 4 Bedroom, 3 bath, brick two-story home with 2,433 sq. ft. conveniently located in the Hardin Valley Greenbrook subdivision with easy access to Pellissippi Parkway (Hwy 162), just minutes to Oak Ridge and West Knoxville and zoned for Hardin Valley Schools! This lovely home features an open floor plan with lots of windows for natural light, gorgeous laminate flooring with hardwood look and beautiful finishes throughout. The living area boasts a stacked stone fireplace and contemporary kitchen complete with upgraded stainless steel appliances, a formal dining area and separate breakfast nook, butler's pantry/dry bar and more!. The main level offers an expansive master suite with trey ceilings, a walk-in closet, and large en-suite bath with soaking tub, separate walk-in shower, and double vanity. There are two additional spacious bedrooms on the main level, including one with vaulted ceilings, another full bath and a full size laundry room. Upstairs is another huge bedroom with vaulted ceilings and its own attached full bath which can also be used as a bonus room, a game/theater room or office space. There is also a walk-in attic great for storage, an over sized two car garage and a fenced in backyard with a patio. This lovely home has many upgrades including gutter guards and an extra stainless steel refrigerator in the garage. Quarterly pest control service is included with the rent amount. Pets require Owner's prior approval with a pet fee paid prior to move in.

Please call 865-560-8861 or 865-312-0277 to schedule a showing today...this one won't last long! For additional information and photos please visit our website at www.rentcryeleike.com.

This property does not accept Section 8 Vouchers.

(RLNE5886388)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3327 Teal Creek Lane have any available units?
3327 Teal Creek Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Knox County, TN.
What amenities does 3327 Teal Creek Lane have?
Some of 3327 Teal Creek Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3327 Teal Creek Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3327 Teal Creek Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3327 Teal Creek Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 3327 Teal Creek Lane is pet friendly.
Does 3327 Teal Creek Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3327 Teal Creek Lane offers parking.
Does 3327 Teal Creek Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3327 Teal Creek Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3327 Teal Creek Lane have a pool?
No, 3327 Teal Creek Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3327 Teal Creek Lane have accessible units?
No, 3327 Teal Creek Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3327 Teal Creek Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 3327 Teal Creek Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3327 Teal Creek Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 3327 Teal Creek Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
