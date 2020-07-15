All apartments in Knox County
2136 Pine Meade Rd.
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:58 PM

2136 Pine Meade Rd.

2136 Pine Meade Road · (865) 250-5841
Location

2136 Pine Meade Road, Knox County, TN 37923

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2136 Pine Meade Rd. · Avail. Aug 1

$1,800

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1800 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
2136 Pine Meade Rd. Available 08/01/20 Spacious 3BR 2BA One-level West Knox - Beautiful, three bedroom home all on one level. Lovely neighborhood. Level lot with large trees and lots of grass.

Master bedroom is large with en suite bathroom and spacious walk-in closet. Additional bedrooms are pleasant and spacious. Kitchen is light and inviting. New stove and microwave. Living room is cozy and comfortable with stunning stone gas fireplace. Sunroom is attached to the living room and offers a wonderful extra living space. Back deck and front porch offer additional areas to enjoy the outside. House is recently painted and floors are vinyl thoroughout, carpet in bedrooms.

Available August 1! Call now to schedule your showing! Video tour available!

2020-21 school year zones: West Hills Elem, Bearden Middle, Bearden High. Management company not responsible for zone changes.

REA Property Management Select (865) 539-3127
or call/text Melissa, Owner/Agent, directly at (865) 250-5841

washer/dryer NOT included

(RLNE4932996)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

