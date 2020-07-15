Amenities

2136 Pine Meade Rd. Available 08/01/20 Spacious 3BR 2BA One-level West Knox - Beautiful, three bedroom home all on one level. Lovely neighborhood. Level lot with large trees and lots of grass.



Master bedroom is large with en suite bathroom and spacious walk-in closet. Additional bedrooms are pleasant and spacious. Kitchen is light and inviting. New stove and microwave. Living room is cozy and comfortable with stunning stone gas fireplace. Sunroom is attached to the living room and offers a wonderful extra living space. Back deck and front porch offer additional areas to enjoy the outside. House is recently painted and floors are vinyl thoroughout, carpet in bedrooms.



Available August 1! Call now to schedule your showing! Video tour available!



2020-21 school year zones: West Hills Elem, Bearden Middle, Bearden High. Management company not responsible for zone changes.



washer/dryer NOT included



