1905 Penwood Drive
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

1905 Penwood Drive

1905 Penwood Drive · (865) 984-1111
Location

1905 Penwood Drive, Knox County, TN 37922

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1905 Penwood Drive · Avail. now

$1,795

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1554 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
extra storage
West Knoxville 3 bedroom 2.5 bath close to Pellissppi Parkway - For additional information and to schedule a showing, please contact Hank Fennel Owner/Agent with Realty Executives Associates at (865) 803-6413 (cell) or (865) 693-3232(office).

3 BR 2.5 BA in desirable West Knox location! Featuring an updated and open main level, master bedroom with en-suite bath, and deck overlooking a large level back yard. Lower level features a rec room with fireplace and extra storage, laundry, and a two-car garage. 5 minutes to Pellissippi Parkway, 10 minutes to Cedar Bluff. Bluegrass/West Valley/Bearden

To apply for and to view all of our available rental properties, please see REARENTS.COM. Credit and background checks required.

School Information:
Bluegrass Elementary
West Valley Middle
Bearden High

Disclaimer: School information listed is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. We are not responsible for changes in zoning or inaccurate information. To verify zoning information, please visit the link below:

http://www.kgis.org/portal/OnlineTools/SchoolZoneSearch.aspx

(RLNE5912848)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1905 Penwood Drive have any available units?
1905 Penwood Drive has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1905 Penwood Drive have?
Some of 1905 Penwood Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1905 Penwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1905 Penwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1905 Penwood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1905 Penwood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Knox County.
Does 1905 Penwood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1905 Penwood Drive offers parking.
Does 1905 Penwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1905 Penwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1905 Penwood Drive have a pool?
No, 1905 Penwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1905 Penwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 1905 Penwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1905 Penwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1905 Penwood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1905 Penwood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1905 Penwood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
