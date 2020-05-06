All apartments in Johnson City
Find more places like 822 West Locust Street - #1B.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Johnson City, TN
/
822 West Locust Street - #1B
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:46 AM

822 West Locust Street - #1B

822 W Locust St · (423) 430-8161
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Johnson City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

822 W Locust St, Johnson City, TN 37604
South Side Johnson City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. Jul 15

$700

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1250 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
air conditioning
microwave
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
internet access
The Treeage is a brand new remodel featuring 4 furnished separate bedrooms rentals geared towards med students. Each bedroom includes a built in desk, bed-frame, TV, wireless internet, private bathroom, and private closet. The common space is an open design featuring a stack-able washer / dryer, living room furniture, TV, kitchen tables, chairs, bar-stools, an island, and a brand new deck featuring patio furniture. Each unit will also have your own linen closet shelf and pantry shelf. **This home is not available until mid July** If interested, please visit www.LondonLivingJc.com and fill out a free application!
The Treeage is a beautiful, recently renovated home located in the tree streets. It is in close proximity to ETSU, Quillen college of medicine, the VA, and downtown Johnson City.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 822 West Locust Street - #1B have any available units?
822 West Locust Street - #1B has a unit available for $700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 822 West Locust Street - #1B have?
Some of 822 West Locust Street - #1B's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 822 West Locust Street - #1B currently offering any rent specials?
822 West Locust Street - #1B isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 822 West Locust Street - #1B pet-friendly?
No, 822 West Locust Street - #1B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Johnson City.
Does 822 West Locust Street - #1B offer parking?
No, 822 West Locust Street - #1B does not offer parking.
Does 822 West Locust Street - #1B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 822 West Locust Street - #1B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 822 West Locust Street - #1B have a pool?
No, 822 West Locust Street - #1B does not have a pool.
Does 822 West Locust Street - #1B have accessible units?
No, 822 West Locust Street - #1B does not have accessible units.
Does 822 West Locust Street - #1B have units with dishwashers?
No, 822 West Locust Street - #1B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 822 West Locust Street - #1B have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 822 West Locust Street - #1B has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 822 West Locust Street - #1B?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Stoneybrook Heights Apartments
512 Swadley Rd
Johnson City, TN 37601
Sterling Hills
1 Milligan Ln
Johnson City, TN 37601
Miller Crest Apartment Homes
1000 Savignon Ct
Johnson City, TN 37604
Monarch 815
1109 University Pkwy
Johnson City, TN 37604
Haven at Knob Creek
1185 W Mountain View Rd
Johnson City, TN 37604
Blue Ridge Apartments
2610 Plymouth Rd
Johnson City, TN 37601

Similar Pages

Johnson City 1 BedroomsJohnson City 2 Bedrooms
Johnson City Apartments with BalconyJohnson City Dog Friendly Apartments
Johnson City Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Asheville, NCKingsport, TNWeaverville, NCAbingdon, VA
Bristol, TNElizabethton, TNMorristown, TN
Black Mountain, NCSwannanoa, NCBoone, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mountain Home

Apartments Near Colleges

East Tennessee State UniversityMilligan College
Asheville-Buncombe Technical Community College
University of North Carolina at Asheville
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity