822 West Locust Street - #1B

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry internet access

The Treeage is a brand new remodel featuring 4 furnished separate bedrooms rentals geared towards med students. Each bedroom includes a built in desk, bed-frame, TV, wireless internet, private bathroom, and private closet. The common space is an open design featuring a stack-able washer / dryer, living room furniture, TV, kitchen tables, chairs, bar-stools, an island, and a brand new deck featuring patio furniture. Each unit will also have your own linen closet shelf and pantry shelf. **This home is not available until mid July** If interested, please visit www.LondonLivingJc.com and fill out a free application!

The Treeage is a beautiful, recently renovated home located in the tree streets. It is in close proximity to ETSU, Quillen college of medicine, the VA, and downtown Johnson City.