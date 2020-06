Amenities

Adorable one bedroom apartment within walking distance to all of Johnson City's hotspots and restaurants. Also very close to ETSU and JC Medical Center.

Fully furnished including a tempurpedic mattress, and nice modern bed, couch etc. (See pics).

Water, trash & sewer included.

WiFi at a reduced rate.

Only one closet. Probably not a good fit for anyone with a lot of stuff or a ton of clothes.

No Pets Allowed



