402 Ketron Lane Johnson City, TN 37601 - Three-bedroom, one bathroom one level home with an additional room that could be used as a den or an extra bedroom. The home is situated on a large double lot, with a partially fenced back yard. The home is equipped with plenty of storage space including a storage room located on the back of the home as well as an outdoor storage building in the back yard. Trash is included in the rent amount city trash pickup. City School District.

Small dog negotiable with $150 non-refundable pet fee.

Convenient City Location Easily accessible to everything Johnson City has to offer.



To get an idea of the accessibility of the property:



East Tennessee State University is less than a 10-minute drive approx. 3.3 miles.

Johnson City Medical Center is only a 13-minute drive approx. 4.8 miles.

Interstate I-26 is about a 9-minute drive approx. 2.5 miles



No Cats Allowed



