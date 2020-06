Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities

1601 Cherokee Rd - This 3 bedroom 1.5 bath house features a split floor plan with over-sized master bedroom and two more bedrooms separated by the dining room. Conveniently located minutes from restaurants and shopping. . Rent is $1200 per month with a $1200 Security Deposit. There is a $22 Non-refundable Application Fee per Adult for a National Background and Credit Check. This property is NO PETS & NON-SMOKING.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4776747)