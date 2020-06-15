All apartments in Johnson City
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:45 AM

115 Beechnut St Unit E15 - 1

115 Beechnut St · (423) 725-4000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

115 Beechnut St, Johnson City, TN 37601

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$875

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1222 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
Nice 2 BR 1.5 BA Condo. Water, Trash & Lawn Care provided. Washer and Dryer Hook Ups. The property also includes use of pool and laundry facility on site. Fireplace is not usable. NO PETS $875 a month, $875 Security Deposit & $35 Application Fee. Contact Realty Sales and Rentals 423-725-4000.
Nice 2 BR 1.5 BA Condo. Water, Trash & Lawn Care provided. Washer and Dryer Hook Ups. The property also includes use of pool and laundry facility on site. $875 a month, $875 Security Deposit & $35 Application Fee. Contact Realty Sales and Rentals 423-725-4000.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 115 Beechnut St Unit E15 - 1 have any available units?
115 Beechnut St Unit E15 - 1 has a unit available for $875 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 115 Beechnut St Unit E15 - 1 have?
Some of 115 Beechnut St Unit E15 - 1's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 115 Beechnut St Unit E15 - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
115 Beechnut St Unit E15 - 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 115 Beechnut St Unit E15 - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 115 Beechnut St Unit E15 - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Johnson City.
Does 115 Beechnut St Unit E15 - 1 offer parking?
No, 115 Beechnut St Unit E15 - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 115 Beechnut St Unit E15 - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 115 Beechnut St Unit E15 - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 115 Beechnut St Unit E15 - 1 have a pool?
Yes, 115 Beechnut St Unit E15 - 1 has a pool.
Does 115 Beechnut St Unit E15 - 1 have accessible units?
No, 115 Beechnut St Unit E15 - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 115 Beechnut St Unit E15 - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 115 Beechnut St Unit E15 - 1 has units with dishwashers.
Does 115 Beechnut St Unit E15 - 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 115 Beechnut St Unit E15 - 1 does not have units with air conditioning.
