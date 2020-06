Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly parking air conditioning range oven

Unit Amenities air conditioning oven range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

This two-bedroom, one bath apartment is situated inside Downtown Johnson City, located near East Tennessee State University. This home allows the convenience of walking or biking to nearby shops, eatery's, and the university. This home includes water, trash, sewage, a washer /dryer hookup and is pet friendly!

Two Unit Multi-family home is situated inside Downtown Johnson City. Located near East Tennessee State University.