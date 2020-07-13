Apartment List
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:49 PM

20 Apartments under $900 for rent in Hendersonville, TN

Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 12:32pm
$
26 Units Available
1070 Main
1070 W Main St, Hendersonville, TN
1 Bedroom
$900
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
1032 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,355
1212 sqft
Take a self-guided tour today or connect with us for a virtual tour.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 12:03pm
11 Units Available
Sumner Estates
350 Old Shackle Island Rd, Hendersonville, TN
1 Bedroom
$850
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$950
953 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1140 sqft
Located in beautiful Hendersonville TN, Sumner Estates offerseverything you could want in an apartment community, including the price! Surrounded by mature trees, Sumner Estates is an escape from the hustle and bustle of the city, yet it is minutes
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
22 Units Available
The Hamilton
100 Windsor Park Ln, Hendersonville, TN
1 Bedroom
$875
571 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
913 sqft
One- and two-bedroom units with spacious walk-in closets, wood burning fireplaces, and private patios. Residents have access to online portal for making payments and maintenance requests. Close to Old Hickory Lane.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 10 at 02:19pm
9 Units Available
The Reserve at Drakes Creek
231 New Shackle Island Rd, Hendersonville, TN
1 Bedroom
$887
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,112
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Updated homes with hardwood floors and spacious floor plans. Residents have access to a playground and pool. Easy access to I-65. Close to Drakes Creek Park, where you can exercise and play sports.
Results within 1 mile of Hendersonville
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
19 Units Available
Wellington Farms Apartments
273 Big Station Camp Blvd, Gallatin, TN
1 Bedroom
$899
879 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
1141 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,315
1366 sqft
Wellington Farms luxury apartments provide a level of comfort and convenience that can't be beat.
Results within 5 miles of Hendersonville
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 12:02pm
7 Units Available
Heron Walk
Rothwood Apartments
600 Rothwood Ave, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$820
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$950
1152 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Wake up every day at Rothwood Apartments in Madison, TN where we pride ourselves on our ability to cultivate a sense of community for our residents.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated July 13 at 12:32pm
1 Unit Available
Heron Walk
Cedar Place
98 Randy Rd, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$845
506 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
If you're new to Nashville or you've lived here all of your life but living downtown is too expensive, come see us! Located just off of Old Hickory Blvd near Gallatin Rd.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 13 at 12:16pm
22 Units Available
Woodlawn Estates
Amalie Meadows
300 Kate St, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$734
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$879
1025 sqft
Come home to Amalie Meadows in Madison, Tennessee where we pride ourselves on our ability to cultivate a sense of community for our residents.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 13 at 02:24pm
19 Units Available
Madison Park Condos
Dupont Avenue
601 N Dupont Ave, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$857
650 sqft
Great location near eateries, schools, parks and entertainment. One-bedroom apartments with dishwasher, plush carpeting and A/C. Community has play area, laundry facility, picnic areas and sport courts.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 02:24pm
6 Units Available
Heron Walk
Madison Flats
135 Brinkhaven Ave, Nashville, TN
Studio
$850
325 sqft
1 Bedroom
$960
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
810 sqft
Newly renovated apartments close to East Nashville, downtown and Rivergate Mall. Units have stainless steel appliances, dishwashers and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly community has a swimming pool and laundry.

1 of 4

Last updated July 13 at 05:09pm
1 Unit Available
Cedarwood Courtyard
1011 Pierce Rd C
1011 Pierce Road, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$895
960 sqft
2 bed 1 bath. Great Fenced Yard. Neutral paint and carpet. Pets allowed on a case by case basis plus pet rent per month.
Results within 10 miles of Hendersonville
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 10:38am
34 Units Available
The Highland on Briley
2131 Elm Hill Pike, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$895
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,235
1250 sqft
Call Now To Find Out How You Can Get A Month Of Free RENT! Please Act Fast Because This Offer Will Only Be Around Until May 15th!
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
13 Units Available
The Blue Note
305 Millwood Dr, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$899
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,024
1175 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,409
1400 sqft
Now we can offer you a way to tour our community with one of our leasing professionals from the comfort of your own mobile device.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated October 16 at 11:18pm
Contact for Availability
South Nashville
City Side Flats
1441 Lebanon Pike, Nashville, TN
Studio
$870
1 Bedroom
$925
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1022 sqft
Quiet community close to Downtown Nashville and Woodbine Christian Academy. Community amenities include free Wi-Fi, a pet park, a tot lot for kids and grilling facilities.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 12:23pm
4 Units Available
Crossings at East Nashville
321 Walton Lane, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$895
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
1119 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Crossings at East Nashville in Nashville. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 4

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
547 North Water Avenue
547 North Water Avenue, Gallatin, TN
2 Bedrooms
$805
800 sqft
This spacious 2 bedroom apartment is conveniently located next to the quaint town center of Gallatin. Bedrooms are spacious with a large living room. The kitchen and dining area join the living room for great entertaining.

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Glastonbury Woods
644 Glastonbury Road, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$850
640 sqft
Glastonbury Woods Apartments - Property Id: 311821 Amazing One Bedroom Apartment Home Our commitment to excellence and personalized service enables us to be the best for you!! You will enjoy coming home to immaculate grounds, 24 hour emergency

1 of 4

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Inglewood
2107 Burns St B
2107 Burns Street, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$850
960 sqft
Furnished Room East Nashville - Property Id: 287086 Be the first to live here with all NEW everything! Perfect for business travellers, roommates, and traveling nurses! Professionally decorated, completely renovated, fully furnished two bedroom

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 04:43pm
1 Unit Available
Inglewood
1300 Cardinal Ave
1300 Cardinal Avenue, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$895
682 sqft
**Available Immediately** **All leases must start within 21 days of application date** Spacious, one bedroom duplex in Inglewood! Spacious bedroom with walk-in closet, large living area, galley kitchen, large laundry room/mud room, fresh paint

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 04:41pm
1 Unit Available
220 Brown Place
220 Brown Pl, Gallatin, TN
1 Bedroom
$725
700 sqft
This is a very convenient and affordable unit! Literally one block from the downtown Gallatin square with shopping and restaurants! A block to a park trail area! Pet friendly! Your rent includes your normal water usage, trash service, and lawn

July 2020 Hendersonville Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Hendersonville Rent Report. Hendersonville rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Hendersonville rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Hendersonville Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Hendersonville Rent Report. Hendersonville rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Hendersonville rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Hendersonville rents held steady over the past month

Hendersonville rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they are up marginally by 0.7% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Hendersonville stand at $1,021 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,254 for a two-bedroom. Hendersonville's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.9%, but exceeds the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across cities in Tennessee

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Hendersonville, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Tennessee, 8 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.9% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Franklin is the most expensive of all Tennessee's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,339; of the 10 largest cities in Tennessee that we have data for, Kingsport and Knoxville, where two-bedrooms go for $609 and $971, are the only two major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-0.3% and -0.3%).
    • Clarksville, Johnson City, and Chattanooga have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (3.5%, 2.2%, and 1.8%, respectively).

    Hendersonville rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in Hendersonville, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Hendersonville is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Hendersonville's median two-bedroom rent of $1,254 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Hendersonville's rents rose marginally over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Hendersonville than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than twice the price in Hendersonville.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Nashville
    $950
    $1,160
    -0.2%
    0.7%
    Murfreesboro
    $920
    $1,130
    0.3%
    0.9%
    Franklin
    $1,090
    $1,340
    -1.1%
    1.4%
    Hendersonville
    $1,020
    $1,250
    0
    0.7%
    Smyrna
    $1,060
    $1,310
    -0.7%
    2.6%
    Gallatin
    $860
    $1,050
    0.2%
    -0.3%
    Goodlettsville
    $950
    $1,170
    0
    1.2%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

