Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:48 PM

50 Apartments under $1,000 for rent in Hendersonville, TN

Last updated July 13 at 12:32pm
$
26 Units Available
1070 Main
1070 W Main St, Hendersonville, TN
1 Bedroom
$900
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
1032 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,355
1212 sqft
Take a self-guided tour today or connect with us for a virtual tour.
Last updated July 13 at 12:03pm
11 Units Available
Sumner Estates
350 Old Shackle Island Rd, Hendersonville, TN
1 Bedroom
$850
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$950
953 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1140 sqft
Located in beautiful Hendersonville TN, Sumner Estates offerseverything you could want in an apartment community, including the price! Surrounded by mature trees, Sumner Estates is an escape from the hustle and bustle of the city, yet it is minutes
Last updated July 10 at 02:19pm
9 Units Available
The Reserve at Drakes Creek
231 New Shackle Island Rd, Hendersonville, TN
1 Bedroom
$887
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,112
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Updated homes with hardwood floors and spacious floor plans. Residents have access to a playground and pool. Easy access to I-65. Close to Drakes Creek Park, where you can exercise and play sports.
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
22 Units Available
The Hamilton
100 Windsor Park Ln, Hendersonville, TN
1 Bedroom
$875
571 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
913 sqft
One- and two-bedroom units with spacious walk-in closets, wood burning fireplaces, and private patios. Residents have access to online portal for making payments and maintenance requests. Close to Old Hickory Lane.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
4 Units Available
The Retreat at Indian Lake
908 Cardinal Lane, Hendersonville, TN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$933
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
1000 sqft
Situated just northwest of Nashville in Hendersonville, TN, The Retreat at Indian Lake offers spacious apartments in a premier location.
Last updated June 25 at 03:13pm
3 Units Available
Ventana at the Lake
121 Hazelwood Dr, Hendersonville, TN
1 Bedroom
$946
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,059
1140 sqft
This modern community offers resort-style amenities, including a large pool and courtyard. Private balconies, hardwood-style flooring and gourmet kitchens are provided. Fantastic views of the lake and near I-65.
Last updated June 2 at 09:18pm
11 Units Available
Williamsburg
1 Williamsburg Dr, Hendersonville, TN
1 Bedroom
$935
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
1000 sqft
We offer a 30 Day Satisfaction Guarantee!
Last updated July 13 at 12:07pm
12 Units Available
The Carrington
549 E Main St, Hendersonville, TN
1 Bedroom
$940
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
1173 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,420
1350 sqft
Nicely crafted homes with updated kitchens and designer finishes. Residents have access to a dog park and fitness center. Near SR 386. Close to the Bluegrass Yacht and Country Club.

Last updated July 13 at 04:41pm
1 Unit Available
298 Donna Drive
298 Donna Drive, Hendersonville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$925
1100 sqft
Townhome unit available off Walton Ferry Rd! 2 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms! Half bath downstairs for guests' convenience. Living room with wood burning fireplace. Kitchen with lots of cabinets, appliances included. Private patio around back.

Last updated July 13 at 04:41pm
1 Unit Available
129 Cherry Hill Drive
129 Cherry Hill Drive, Hendersonville, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$995
900 sqft
Cherry Hill condo located off Bonita Pkwy in Hendersonville! Hardwood floors, fireplace in the living room with high ceilings! 2 bedrooms, one features French doors.
Results within 1 mile of Hendersonville
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
19 Units Available
Wellington Farms Apartments
273 Big Station Camp Blvd, Gallatin, TN
1 Bedroom
$899
879 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
1141 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,315
1366 sqft
Wellington Farms luxury apartments provide a level of comfort and convenience that can't be beat.
Results within 5 miles of Hendersonville
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
$
11 Units Available
Heritage Square
Hickory Chase Apartment Homes
600 Heritage Dr, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$916
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$971
1076 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,405
1341 sqft
Located just a few minutes from I-65 and Downtown Nashville. Apartments feature fully equipped kitchens, spacious layouts, and washers and dryers in some units. On-site pool, clubhouse with WiFi, and an off-leash dog park provided.
Last updated July 13 at 12:04pm
1 Unit Available
Heron Walk
Crossings at Madison
110 Archwood Pl, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$910
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Crossings at Madison in Nashville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 13 at 12:02pm
7 Units Available
Rothwood Apartments
600 Rothwood Ave, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$820
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$950
1152 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Wake up every day at Rothwood Apartments in Madison, TN where we pride ourselves on our ability to cultivate a sense of community for our residents.
Last updated July 13 at 12:32pm
1 Unit Available
Cedar Place
98 Randy Rd, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$845
506 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
If you're new to Nashville or you've lived here all of your life but living downtown is too expensive, come see us! Located just off of Old Hickory Blvd near Gallatin Rd.
Last updated July 13 at 12:16pm
22 Units Available
Woodlawn Estates
Amalie Meadows
300 Kate St, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$734
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$879
1025 sqft
Come home to Amalie Meadows in Madison, Tennessee where we pride ourselves on our ability to cultivate a sense of community for our residents.
Last updated July 13 at 02:24pm
19 Units Available
Madison Park Condos
Dupont Avenue
601 N Dupont Ave, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$857
650 sqft
Great location near eateries, schools, parks and entertainment. One-bedroom apartments with dishwasher, plush carpeting and A/C. Community has play area, laundry facility, picnic areas and sport courts.
Last updated July 13 at 12:36pm
1 Unit Available
Brookhaven Apartment Homes
625 Greenwave Drive, Gallatin, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$999
1020 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Brookhaven Apartments is located in Gallatin, Tennessee, a beautiful city about 26 miles northeast of Nashville.
Last updated July 13 at 02:24pm
6 Units Available
Madison Flats
135 Brinkhaven Ave, Nashville, TN
Studio
$850
325 sqft
1 Bedroom
$960
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
810 sqft
Newly renovated apartments close to East Nashville, downtown and Rivergate Mall. Units have stainless steel appliances, dishwashers and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly community has a swimming pool and laundry.

Last updated July 13 at 05:09pm
1 Unit Available
Bonnafield Drive
747 Linden Green Drive
747 Linden Green Drive, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$950
840 sqft
Fresh paint in this one level, 2 bedroom duplex for lease on cul-de-sac! Back deck overlooks creek behind property line. Washer and Dryer hookups. Hardwood laminates throughout. Spacious living room and updated kitchen.

Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
Cedarwood Courtyard
1203 Sylvia Dr.
1203 Sylvia Dr, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$998
900 sqft
Renovated Madison Duplex! Corner Lot! Nice Yard! Storage Unit! Pets Okay! - This is a great, affordable rental that is convenient to everything!! Within a short distance you are at the park, local elementary school, community center, playground,

Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
212 Walnut Crest Drive
212 Walnut Crest Drive, Gallatin, TN
Studio
$975
2 Bedroom Duplex in Sumner County! (RIght Side) - Section 8 available, with reduced deposit. Ask us about our washer and dryer rent to own program! (RLNE4648658)

Last updated July 13 at 05:09pm
1 Unit Available
Chapelwood
3507 Magnum Drive
3507 Magnum Dr, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$950
806 sqft
Ok Yall, I know it looks sad on the the outside, but we have been working on the inside! Brand new bathroom vanity, tub, toilet light, fixtures, new flooring, new dishwasher and new windows! Not damaged in the tornado.

Last updated July 13 at 05:09pm
1 Unit Available
Cedarwood Courtyard
1011 Pierce Rd C
1011 Pierce Road, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$895
960 sqft
2 bed 1 bath. Great Fenced Yard. Neutral paint and carpet. Pets allowed on a case by case basis plus pet rent per month.

July 2020 Hendersonville Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Hendersonville Rent Report. Hendersonville rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Hendersonville rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Hendersonville rents held steady over the past month

Hendersonville rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they are up marginally by 0.7% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Hendersonville stand at $1,021 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,254 for a two-bedroom. Hendersonville's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.9%, but exceeds the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across cities in Tennessee

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Hendersonville, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Tennessee, 8 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.9% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Franklin is the most expensive of all Tennessee's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,339; of the 10 largest cities in Tennessee that we have data for, Kingsport and Knoxville, where two-bedrooms go for $609 and $971, are the only two major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-0.3% and -0.3%).
    • Clarksville, Johnson City, and Chattanooga have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (3.5%, 2.2%, and 1.8%, respectively).

    Hendersonville rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in Hendersonville, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Hendersonville is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Hendersonville's median two-bedroom rent of $1,254 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Hendersonville's rents rose marginally over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Hendersonville than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than twice the price in Hendersonville.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Nashville
    $950
    $1,160
    -0.2%
    0.7%
    Murfreesboro
    $920
    $1,130
    0.3%
    0.9%
    Franklin
    $1,090
    $1,340
    -1.1%
    1.4%
    Hendersonville
    $1,020
    $1,250
    0
    0.7%
    Smyrna
    $1,060
    $1,310
    -0.7%
    2.6%
    Gallatin
    $860
    $1,050
    0.2%
    -0.3%
    Goodlettsville
    $950
    $1,170
    0
    1.2%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

