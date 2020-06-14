Apartment List
/
TN
/
goodlettsville
/
furnished apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:35 AM

52 Furnished Apartments for rent in Goodlettsville, TN

Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 02:30pm
Clark Place
9 Units Available
Summerfield Place
452 Moss Trl, Goodlettsville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,120
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,260
1240 sqft
Summerfield Place, located in a quiet residential neighborhood in Goodlettsville, offers large 1, 2 and 3 bedroom floor plans.
Results within 5 miles of Goodlettsville

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
3848 Hutson Ave
3848 Hutson Ave, Nashville, TN
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
2755 sqft
Brand new and fully furnished.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
2145 Baker Rd
2145 Baker Road, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1805 sqft
170 year old Historical home with updated plumbing,wiring,new windows & roof available for rent. Original wood floors throughout greets you and your guests upon arrival to 2145 Baker Rd.

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Neighbors of Gibson Drive
1 Unit Available
313 W Old Hickory Blvd
313 West Old Hickory Boulevard, Nashville, TN
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
1850 sqft
For more information, contact Christina Bogdanova at (615) 415-0338. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/nashville/2151046 to view more pictures of this property.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
126 Harbortowne Dr
126 Harbortowne Drive, Hendersonville, TN
1 Bedroom
$950
750 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Basements apartment, no kitchen - Property Id: 288533 10 minutes from downtown Nashville, easy access to interstate, private and quite atmosphere, beautiful gardens for relaxation, private entrance, fully furnish, garage
Results within 10 miles of Goodlettsville
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 12:03am
$
Downtown Nashville
27 Units Available
505
505 Church St, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,650
578 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,425
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,530
1067 sqft
Residents enjoy units with showcase kitchens, floor-to-ceiling windows and more. Community has saltwater pool, pickleball courts, grilling trellis and private cabanas. Located in the heart of downtown, close to bars and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Downtown Nashville
43 Units Available
The Gossett on Church
1201 Church St, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,330
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,079
1237 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Super modern apartments near I-40 in the heart of Nashville. White quartz countertops, kitchen islands and goose-neck faucets. Hardwood flooring and Roman tubs. Community has saltwater pool, yoga room and outdoor fire pit.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 01:20am
Eastwood
22 Units Available
Eastwood Greene
1921 Greenwood Ave, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,259
615 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Floor plans range from 1-3 bedrooms. Units feature spacious dining rooms, granite countertops and new stainless steel appliances. Community is home to a private park, residential clubhouse and cabana with grill stations.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Germantown
23 Units Available
Flats at Taylor Place
1515 5th Ave N, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,301
615 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,479
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1121 sqft
Minutes to downtown Nashville. Upscale apartments with high-end finishes and contemporary amenities. Lofts feature two-story windows with downtown views. Amenities include a sky lounge, swimming pool, and several garden courtyards. Multiple shops and restaurants on-site.
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated June 12 at 06:33am
$
Metrocenter-North Rhodes Park
21 Units Available
One MetroCenter
45 Vantage Way, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,356
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,763
1095 sqft
Quick access to freeways, downtown Nashville, West End/Vanderbilt, Nashville Farmer's Market. One- and two-bedroom pet-friendly apartments with modern kitchens, granite counters, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Enjoy pool, gym, hot tub, bark park, car charging.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
$
Downtown Nashville
20 Units Available
The Guthrie North Gulch
600 11th Ave N, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,345
467 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,513
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,506
1194 sqft
Located in Downtown Nashville. Walkable community. On-site playground, large dog park, trail and bike run, and business center. Apartments include 10-foot ceilings, kitchen pantries, large islands and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
$
Downtown Nashville
87 Units Available
The Place
600 Broadway, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,660
536 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,865
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,855
1377 sqft
Enjoy the best of both the booming city and the elegant comfort of home. Located on Broadway at the most dynamic intersection of music in the country, and with the city's thriving economy - this is The Place to be.

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Metrocenter-North Rhodes Park
1 Unit Available
2110 9th Ave, N
2110 9th Avenue North, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
2092 sqft
This fully furnished townhome is located in the Metro North development and offers over 2,000 square feet of living space that includes 3 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms and a 2 car attached garage.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
1050 E Trinity Ln
1050 E Trinity Ln, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1527 sqft
Fully Furnished unit in the Heart of East Nashville- 3 Months minimum lease and 6 month maximun - Tenants pay all utilities. Unit could also be purchased. No Pets.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Inglewood
1 Unit Available
2108 Fremont Ave
2108 Fremont Avenue, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1699 sqft
Beautifully renovated to the studs ranch with open floorplan, gorgeous kitchen with huge island, refinished hardwoods, amaziong updated baths and ready to move into! Fenced in back yard with outdoor kitchen area and covered patio...

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Downtown Nashville
1 Unit Available
219 5th Ave N, N
219 5th Avenue North, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$3,000
1000 sqft
Furnished Downtown Nashville Arts District Monthly Rental - Apts with character and history combined.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Maxwell
1 Unit Available
210 N 9th St
210 North 9th Street, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1144 sqft
Stunning fully furnished 2 bedroom home walking distance to Five Points and only 2 miles to Broadway. Home also benefits from outdoor bar and off street parking. Washer & dryer are included.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Historic Edgefield
1 Unit Available
931 Russell St
931 Russell Street, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
1588 sqft
This gorgeous 3 bed 2 bath condo provides amazing comfort and luxury. 9 blocks from downtown with secure/private parking. Large eat in kitchen with granite counters & stainless appliances. Comes furnished.

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Fisk-Meharry
1 Unit Available
702 Tral St
702 Tral St, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1851 sqft
Brand new townhome bulit in 2019. Beautifully fully furnished condo 11' ceilings, with gourmet kitchen with gas cooktop. 2 miles from downtown, Move-In Ready, Luxurious furnishings and all daily living and kitchen supplies included.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
LP Field
1 Unit Available
2115 Yeaman Place
2115 Yeaman Pl, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,800
1088 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Fully Furnished 2 story 1 bed, 1.5 bathroom loft. A wall of windows offer great views of the downtown skyline and Nissan Stadium. Utilities and internet can be included for $2000/month. Loft has open floor plan with lots of natural light.

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Salemtown
1 Unit Available
1618 6th Avenue, N
1618 6th Avenue North, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$3,495
1914 sqft
Fully furnished! There`s no compromising comfort for style in this darling home! Cozy comfort with hints of chic Scandinavian design is exactly what you`ll experience when stepping inside this inviting space.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Trinity Lane
1 Unit Available
1111 Baptist World Center Dr
1111 Baptist World Center Drive, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1092 sqft
Fully Furnished 2 bed, 2.5 bath townhouse with two car garage minutes to downtown Nashville. Home Features: wood floors throughout, quartz counters, stainless appliances, stylish lighting and decor. Owner will do 3 month lease or more. No Pets

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Germantown
1 Unit Available
930 1st Ave, N
930 1st Avenue North, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,350
630 sqft
Convenient to everything Nashville. Unit/building sustained no damage in tornado. Far buildings and pool area did sustain damage and will not be accessible. Unit is located on the second floor, there is no elevator at this complex.

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Historic Edgefield
1 Unit Available
512 S 9th St
512 South 9th Street, Nashville, TN
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
3269 sqft
Beautiful 1910 Victorian Home FULLY FURNISHED! Main level has 2 bedrooms plus loft, wonderful large covered front/side porch, picket fenced front yard, open design and beautiful views of downtown Nashville from large deck.

June 2020 Goodlettsville Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Goodlettsville Rent Report. Goodlettsville rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Goodlettsville rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Goodlettsville Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Goodlettsville Rent Report. Goodlettsville rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Goodlettsville rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Goodlettsville rents increased significantly over the past month

Goodlettsville rents have increased 0.4% over the past month, and have increased marginally by 0.7% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Goodlettsville stand at $951 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,168 for a two-bedroom. This is the fourth straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in January. Goodlettsville's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 1.5%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Tennessee

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Goodlettsville, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Tennessee, 9 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 1.5% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Franklin is the most expensive of all Tennessee's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,354; of the 10 largest cities in the state that we have data for, Kingsport, where a two-bedroom goes for $609, is the only major city to see rents fall year-over-year (-2.9%).
    • Clarksville, Franklin, and Johnson City have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (3.4%, 3.1%, and 2.9%, respectively).

    Goodlettsville rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in Goodlettsville, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Goodlettsville is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Goodlettsville's median two-bedroom rent of $1,168 is slightly below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.7% increase in Goodlettsville.
    • While Goodlettsville's rents rose marginally over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Goodlettsville than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Goodlettsville.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Nashville
    $950
    $1,170
    -0.2%
    2.1%
    Murfreesboro
    $920
    $1,130
    -0.1%
    0.1%
    Franklin
    $1,100
    $1,350
    -1.2%
    3.1%
    Hendersonville
    $1,020
    $1,250
    0.1%
    1.3%
    Smyrna
    $1,070
    $1,310
    -0.2%
    4.4%
    Gallatin
    $850
    $1,050
    -0.3%
    -0.1%
    Goodlettsville
    $950
    $1,170
    0.4%
    0.7%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Goodlettsville 1 BedroomsGoodlettsville 2 BedroomsGoodlettsville 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsGoodlettsville 3 BedroomsGoodlettsville Apartments with BalconyGoodlettsville Apartments with Garage
    Goodlettsville Apartments with GymGoodlettsville Apartments with Hardwood FloorsGoodlettsville Apartments with ParkingGoodlettsville Apartments with PoolGoodlettsville Apartments with Washer-Dryer
    Goodlettsville Cheap PlacesGoodlettsville Dog Friendly ApartmentsGoodlettsville Furnished ApartmentsGoodlettsville Pet Friendly PlacesGoodlettsville Studio Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Nashville, TNMurfreesboro, TNClarksville, TNFranklin, TNHendersonville, TNGallatin, TNSpring Hill, TNBowling Green, KY
    Columbia, TNBrentwood, TNSmyrna, TNLebanon, TNMount Juliet, TNLa Vergne, TNHopkinsville, KY
    Dickson, TNWhite House, TNAshland City, TNThompson's Station, TNNolensville, TNFairview, TNOak Grove, KY

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Nashville State Community CollegeAustin Peay State University
    Belmont UniversityCumberland University
    Lipscomb University