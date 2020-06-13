169 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Goodlettsville, TN

Good, let’s move to Goodlettsville (/rimshot)! Punny name aside, your new Tennessee home has a lot offer its residents. Let’s check out the goods in Goodlettsville and find some great apartments for rent.

Goodlettsville is located in the northern central portion of the state, a little less than 15 miles from Nashville. Part suburb, part small town and part bedroom community, Goodlettsville has got a lot of character and a great reputation.

This Tennessee city is also the premier shopping destination for the area. The RiverGate Mall, located just south of the city center on the way to Nashville, has great shopping, dining and entertainment options that attract visitors from communities throughout the greater Nashville area. Goodlettsville’s downtown also has its own offerings of local shops and restaurants for the more urbane Goodlettsville resident.

More great news! For a city with a high-income bracket within close proximity to Nashville, Goodlettsville has a surprisingly low cost of living and tons of cheap apartments. Many of these apartments are also in great new developments that have an upscale vibe and fantastic amenities to boot.

The main divide between Goodlettsville neighborhoods is based on county. The city straddles the county line with the southwestern portion of town falling into Davidson County and the rest falling into Sumner County. New residents with children tend to prefer settling in the Sumner County area as the school system there has a better reputation. However, both counties offer great apartment rentals in safe, desirable areas.

Just east of the city center you’ll find several great rental communities located along Moss Right Park. These brand spanking new complexes offer everything from studio apartments to three bedrooms in apartments, townhomes and condominiums. If you’re looking for furnished apartments for rent or short-term leases, you can frequently find them here. Additionally, many of these rental communities offer great amenities, including gyms, pools, clubhouses and basketball and tennis courts. Two bedrooms in this area generally range from $900 to $1050.

To the west of the city center you’ll also find a great mix of rentals in apartments and rental homes. Real estate here tends to be a bit older and a little less luxurious, making up for age with tons of great character. But, because of older construction and less amenities, apartment rentals here tend to be considerably cheaper than areas to the east with two bedrooms generally ranging from $700 to $900.

Good news for animal lovers! Goodlettsville’s rental market is generally very cat and dog friendly. Regardless of where you choose to settle, or in what type of rental, you can generally find pet-friendly places without too much hassle.

So welcome to Goodlettsville! Enjoy all that this low-cost, upscale Tennessee town has to offer!