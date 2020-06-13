Apartment List
169 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Goodlettsville, TN

Finding an apartment in Goodlettsville that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringin... Read Guide >
Last updated June 13 at 02:30pm
Clark Place
9 Units Available
Summerfield Place
452 Moss Trl, Goodlettsville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,120
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,260
1240 sqft
Summerfield Place, located in a quiet residential neighborhood in Goodlettsville, offers large 1, 2 and 3 bedroom floor plans.

Last updated June 13 at 09:52pm
1 Unit Available
100 Cobblestone Place Drive
100 Cobblestone Place Drive, Goodlettsville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1312 sqft
**Available Immediately** **All leases must begin within 21 days of application date** Beautiful, end unit townhome in the private Cobblestone Place community in Goodlettsville! Open layout downstairs with hardwoods, large granite island and large
Results within 1 mile of Goodlettsville
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
35 Units Available
Monthaven Park
126 Monthaven Park PI, Hendersonville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,028
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,193
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,513
1226 sqft
Luxury apartment homes, a short drive from the downtown area with easy access to I-65. Units boast vaulted ceilings, tile baths and fully equipped kitchens with serving bars. Community also features summer sport facilities.
Last updated June 13 at 06:33pm
Aquarius Apartments
4 Units Available
Crestbrook Meadows
221 Aurora Avenue, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
910 sqft
Come home to Crestbrook Meadows in Madison, Tennessee where we pride ourselves on our ability to cultivate a sense of community for our residents.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Cedarwood Courtyard
1 Unit Available
1203 Sylvia Dr.
1203 Sylvia Dr, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
900 sqft
Renovated Madison Duplex! Corner Lot! Nice Yard! Storage Unit! Pets Okay! - This is a great, affordable rental that is convenient to everything!! Within a short distance you are at the park, local elementary school, community center, playground,

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
103 Ridgecrest Drive
103 Ridgecrest Drive, Sumner County, TN
2 Bedrooms
$998
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently updated 2/1 duplex plus extra flex or office room. Downstairs unit with patio access on dead end road with privacy. Pet friendly.
Results within 5 miles of Goodlettsville
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
5 Units Available
The Retreat at Indian Lake
908 Cardinal Lane, Hendersonville, TN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$954
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,194
1000 sqft
Situated just northwest of Nashville in Hendersonville, TN, The Retreat at Indian Lake offers spacious apartments in a premier location.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
22 Units Available
Aventura at Indian Lake
245 Indian Lake Blvd, Hendersonville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,038
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,298
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,603
1196 sqft
All sorts of amenities in this modern, pet-friendly complex. Common areas include pool, playground, courtyard and coffee bar. Air-conditioned apartments contain in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Shopping, dining, gym and movie theater minutes away.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
21 Units Available
The Grove at Waterford Crossing
101 Spade Leaf Blvd, Hendersonville, TN
1 Bedroom
$983
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,167
1153 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,419
1343 sqft
Close to Nashville, Gallatin and Goodlettsville. Luxurious units include washer/dryer hookup, patio or balcony and garbage disposal. Community features 24-hour maintenance, parking, pool, BBQ grill area and playground.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Heritage Square
14 Units Available
Hickory Chase Apartment Homes
600 Heritage Dr, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$902
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,011
1076 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,390
1341 sqft
Located just a few minutes from I-65 and Downtown Nashville. Apartments feature fully equipped kitchens, spacious layouts, and washers and dryers in some units. On-site pool, clubhouse with WiFi, and an off-leash dog park provided.
Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
34 Units Available
The Point at Waterford Crossing
100 Spade Leaf Blvd, Hendersonville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,065
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,348
1102 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One-, two- and three-bedroom homes have plank hardwood-style flooring, walk-in closets and full-size w/d. Swimming pools, fitness center and dog park in community. Close to the Grand Ole Opry, schools and shopping.
Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
Madison Park Condos
19 Units Available
Dupont Avenue
601 N Dupont Ave, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$849
650 sqft
Great location near eateries, schools, parks and entertainment. One-bedroom apartments with dishwasher, plush carpeting and A/C. Community has play area, laundry facility, picnic areas and sport courts.
Last updated June 13 at 06:50pm
$
23 Units Available
1070 Main
1070 W Main St, Hendersonville, TN
1 Bedroom
$905
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$970
1032 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,340
1212 sqft
Take a self-guided tour today or connect with us for a virtual tour.
Last updated June 13 at 06:48pm
Madison Park
2 Units Available
Orchard Park Apartment Homes
203 Sealey Dr, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$814
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$954
900 sqft
Orchard Park is located in Madison, Tennessee, a beautiful community on the northeast side of Nashville.
Last updated June 13 at 06:09pm
Heron Walk
13 Units Available
Rothwood Apartments
600 Rothwood Ave, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$820
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$950
1152 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,070
1280 sqft
Wake up every day at Rothwood Apartments in Madison, TN where we pride ourselves on our ability to cultivate a sense of community for our residents.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
2 Units Available
The Grande at Indian Lake
900 Tiffany Ln, Hendersonville, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1204 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,749
1580 sqft
In the heart of Henderson, newly renovated one- to three-bedroom units with granite countertops, vaulted ceilings and wood burning fireplaces with a resort-style swimming pool, tennis court, clubhouse, coffee bar, and fitness center.
Last updated June 12 at 03:26pm
2 Units Available
The Reserve at Drakes Creek
231 New Shackle Island Rd, Hendersonville, TN
1 Bedroom
$982
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Updated homes with hardwood floors and spacious floor plans. Residents have access to a playground and pool. Easy access to I-65. Close to Drakes Creek Park, where you can exercise and play sports.
Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
Heron Walk
4 Units Available
Madison Flats
135 Brinkhaven Ave, Nashville, TN
Studio
$850
325 sqft
1 Bedroom
$960
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly renovated apartments close to East Nashville, downtown and Rivergate Mall. Units have stainless steel appliances, dishwashers and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly community has a swimming pool and laundry.
Last updated June 2 at 09:18pm
11 Units Available
Williamsburg
1 Williamsburg Dr, Hendersonville, TN
1 Bedroom
$935
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
1000 sqft
We offer a 30 Day Satisfaction Guarantee!
Last updated June 13 at 06:02pm
Woodlawn Estates
22 Units Available
Amalie Meadows
300 Kate St, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$734
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$879
1025 sqft
Come home to Amalie Meadows in Madison, Tennessee where we pride ourselves on our ability to cultivate a sense of community for our residents.
Last updated June 13 at 06:36pm
Heron Walk
1 Unit Available
Cedar Place
98 Randy Rd, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$945
690 sqft
If you're new to Nashville or you've lived here all of your life but living downtown is too expensive, come see us! Located just off of Old Hickory Blvd near Gallatin Rd.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Heron Walk
1 Unit Available
260 Madison Blvd
260 Madison Boulevard, Nashville, TN
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
1248 sqft
4 bed / 2 bath home - This beautiful 4 bedroom and 2 bath home is located in Heron Walk! This home features hardwood flooring throughout the main living areas and bedrooms.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Inglewood
1 Unit Available
1128 Ardee Avenue
1128 Ardee Avenue, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1500 sqft
1128 Ardee Avenue Available 08/01/20 3 Bed/1 Bath Home in Inglewood, Hardwood Floors, Fenced Back Yard, Pet Friendly - Fantastic location! This recently renovated cottage is just steps from Sip Cafe and less than a mile from Riverside Village.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Chesapeake
1 Unit Available
3408 Gwen Dr
3408 Gwen Drive, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
850 sqft
2 Bed/1 Bath Stone Cottage, Huge Yard but it's not Fenced - 2 Bed/1 Bath Stone Cottage conveniently located to the Interstate. Only 10-15 minutes to Downtown. Home has laminate flooring, spacious living room, tile bath.
City Guide for Goodlettsville, TN

Good, let’s move to Goodlettsville (/rimshot)! Punny name aside, your new Tennessee home has a lot offer its residents. Let’s check out the goods in Goodlettsville and find some great apartments for rent.

Goodlettsville is located in the northern central portion of the state, a little less than 15 miles from Nashville. Part suburb, part small town and part bedroom community, Goodlettsville has got a lot of character and a great reputation.

This Tennessee city is also the premier shopping destination for the area. The RiverGate Mall, located just south of the city center on the way to Nashville, has great shopping, dining and entertainment options that attract visitors from communities throughout the greater Nashville area. Goodlettsville’s downtown also has its own offerings of local shops and restaurants for the more urbane Goodlettsville resident.

More great news! For a city with a high-income bracket within close proximity to Nashville, Goodlettsville has a surprisingly low cost of living and tons of cheap apartments. Many of these apartments are also in great new developments that have an upscale vibe and fantastic amenities to boot.

The main divide between Goodlettsville neighborhoods is based on county. The city straddles the county line with the southwestern portion of town falling into Davidson County and the rest falling into Sumner County. New residents with children tend to prefer settling in the Sumner County area as the school system there has a better reputation. However, both counties offer great apartment rentals in safe, desirable areas.

Just east of the city center you’ll find several great rental communities located along Moss Right Park. These brand spanking new complexes offer everything from studio apartments to three bedrooms in apartments, townhomes and condominiums. If you’re looking for furnished apartments for rent or short-term leases, you can frequently find them here. Additionally, many of these rental communities offer great amenities, including gyms, pools, clubhouses and basketball and tennis courts. Two bedrooms in this area generally range from $900 to $1050.

To the west of the city center you’ll also find a great mix of rentals in apartments and rental homes. Real estate here tends to be a bit older and a little less luxurious, making up for age with tons of great character. But, because of older construction and less amenities, apartment rentals here tend to be considerably cheaper than areas to the east with two bedrooms generally ranging from $700 to $900.

Good news for animal lovers! Goodlettsville’s rental market is generally very cat and dog friendly. Regardless of where you choose to settle, or in what type of rental, you can generally find pet-friendly places without too much hassle.

So welcome to Goodlettsville! Enjoy all that this low-cost, upscale Tennessee town has to offer! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Goodlettsville, TN

Finding an apartment in Goodlettsville that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

