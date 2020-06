Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking walk in closets

8520 Farmington Blvd. - Germantown Townhome For Rent+Turn Key Ready - Beautiful 2 bedroom 2.5 bath townhouse located in Farmington Boulevard Subdivision of Germantown is now available for rent. The front entry leads you into the spacious living and dining room area. The kitchen includes a refrigerator, range, dishwasher, and microwave. Half a bath and laundry closet also located in the kitchen area. All bedrooms are located upstairs. The master bedroom includes a walk-in closet and a private master bath with double vanity and tub. The second bedroom also includes a private full bathroom and large closet space. Fenced- patio for privacy.



For showings please call 901-820-4367 ext 1005



QUALIFICATIONS

Must be currently working at least 6 months +

Must have good rental history

Must have a credit score of 575 or above

Bankruptcy must be discharged at least 1 year

Make 3 times rent.



(RLNE1854569)