2571 CEDARVILLE DR

For more information, contact Kim Love at (901) 758-5678. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/memphis/10080029 to view more pictures of this property. Beautiful, Move In Ready 5BR/3BA Home in Heart of Germantown~Living Room/Dining Room Combo with Tons of Natural Light~Great Roomw/Gas Fireplace~Spacious Kitchen w/New Cabinets, SS Appliances & Lots of Countertop Space~Laundry Room & Mud Room Off Kitchen~Master Bedroom Down w/ Walk-In Closet & Updated En-Suite Bath~2 Addt'l Bedrooms + Full Bath Down~2 Bedrooms + Full Bath Up~Gorgeous Landscaped Backyard w/Wood Fence. Owner will manage. Pets allowed owner approval