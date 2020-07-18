All apartments in Germantown
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

1983 Kimbrough Road #3

1983 Kimbrough Road · (901) 758-5678
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1983 Kimbrough Road, Germantown, TN 38138

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1983 Kimbrough Road #3 · Avail. now

$1,375

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
parking
2BR/2.5ba townhome in heart of Germantown! Includes water and most lawn maintenance! Pets are owner approval, fees apply! - Two story townhome in Germantown, Renovated kitchen w stainless appliances, eat in area, fridge, washer & dryer. W/D are located in the half bath down. Hardwood throughout, Both full bedrooms up! Fenced in back patio. Pets are owner's approval, fees apply. Rent includes two reserved parking spaces, use of water and lawn maintenance excluding inside the courtyard area. Please call our office to schedule a showing 901.758.5678 M-F 8-5p. All applicants must qualify per CLPM. Minimum 13 month lease. Please call 901.758.5678 to schedule your showing today! Available 7/6/2020

(RLNE3461438)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1983 Kimbrough Road #3 have any available units?
1983 Kimbrough Road #3 has a unit available for $1,375 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1983 Kimbrough Road #3 have?
Some of 1983 Kimbrough Road #3's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1983 Kimbrough Road #3 currently offering any rent specials?
1983 Kimbrough Road #3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1983 Kimbrough Road #3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1983 Kimbrough Road #3 is pet friendly.
Does 1983 Kimbrough Road #3 offer parking?
Yes, 1983 Kimbrough Road #3 offers parking.
Does 1983 Kimbrough Road #3 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1983 Kimbrough Road #3 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1983 Kimbrough Road #3 have a pool?
No, 1983 Kimbrough Road #3 does not have a pool.
Does 1983 Kimbrough Road #3 have accessible units?
No, 1983 Kimbrough Road #3 does not have accessible units.
Does 1983 Kimbrough Road #3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1983 Kimbrough Road #3 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1983 Kimbrough Road #3 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1983 Kimbrough Road #3 does not have units with air conditioning.
