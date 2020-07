Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

Completely Remodeled Germantown Family Home! New Everything! Most of the Walls were Removed for a GREAT OPEN Floorplan! New Hardwood Floors! New Granite in Kitchen & all Baths! New Tile Baths w/ Walk-in Shower & Double Vanity! New Appliances! Big Laundry/Pantry! New Paint Inside & Out! Master Bedroom & 2nd Bedroom Down! Second Master Bedroom & Two more BIG Bedrooms Upstairs! Oversized Deck on the Back! Fenced Backyard! Ready for Immediate Move-In! Plus, the BEST Schools in Tennessee! Call Today!