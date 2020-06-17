All apartments in Dyersburg
911 Kw Ave

911 Kw Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

911 Kw Avenue, Dyersburg, TN 38024

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
One bedroom one bath house, 504 sq ft with window AC, gas wall heater, W/D hookups, stove and refrigerator provided. Small pets allowed. Apply online at https://www.crestcore.com/rentals/ or call (731) 285-5561 for more information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 911 Kw Ave have any available units?
911 Kw Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dyersburg, TN.
What amenities does 911 Kw Ave have?
Some of 911 Kw Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 911 Kw Ave currently offering any rent specials?
911 Kw Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 911 Kw Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 911 Kw Ave is pet friendly.
Does 911 Kw Ave offer parking?
No, 911 Kw Ave does not offer parking.
Does 911 Kw Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 911 Kw Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 911 Kw Ave have a pool?
No, 911 Kw Ave does not have a pool.
Does 911 Kw Ave have accessible units?
No, 911 Kw Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 911 Kw Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 911 Kw Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 911 Kw Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 911 Kw Ave has units with air conditioning.
