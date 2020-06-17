911 Kw Ave

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly air conditioning range refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

One bedroom one bath house, 504 sq ft with window AC, gas wall heater, W/D hookups, stove and refrigerator provided. Small pets allowed. Apply online at https://www.crestcore.com/rentals/ or call (731) 285-5561 for more information.