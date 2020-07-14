Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking pool 24hr gym on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance basketball court bbq/grill cc payments coffee bar dog park e-payments guest parking online portal playground tennis court volleyball court

Tucked away in a residential neighborhood in Cookeville, Tennessee, Hampton Creek offers a lush, wooded landscape in a quiet community. But while Hampton Creek Apartments seem like an oasis in the hills, it is near several area shops, restaurants, businesses, Tennessee Tech and Putnam County Fairgrounds. We’re near I-40, halfway between Nashville and Knoxville.At Hampton Creek Apartments, you won’t just enjoy a terrific location. Our community offers great amenities, including a resort-style swimming pool with sundeck, a picnic area, and even an on-site dog park. Enjoy our coffee bar, grilling area, and the convenience of our 24/7 laundry facility and online payment center! You’ll love the features of our modern floor plans including spacious rooms, the hardwood-style flooring, and ample storage.Your search is over – Hampton Creek Apartments is ready to welcome you home!