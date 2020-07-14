All apartments in Cookeville
Hampton Creek Apartments

801 Winston Dr · (312) 651-6776
Location

801 Winston Dr, Cookeville, TN 38506

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

3 Bedrooms

Unit C-6 · Avail. Sep 12

$1,039

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1334 sqft

Unit J-7 · Avail. Sep 26

$1,039

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1334 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Hampton Creek Apartments.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pool
24hr gym
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
basketball court
bbq/grill
cc payments
coffee bar
dog park
e-payments
guest parking
online portal
playground
tennis court
volleyball court
Tucked away in a residential neighborhood in Cookeville, Tennessee, Hampton Creek offers a lush, wooded landscape in a quiet community. But while Hampton Creek Apartments seem like an oasis in the hills, it is near several area shops, restaurants, businesses, Tennessee Tech and Putnam County Fairgrounds. We’re near I-40, halfway between Nashville and Knoxville.At Hampton Creek Apartments, you won’t just enjoy a terrific location. Our community offers great amenities, including a resort-style swimming pool with sundeck, a picnic area, and even an on-site dog park. Enjoy our coffee bar, grilling area, and the convenience of our 24/7 laundry facility and online payment center! You’ll love the features of our modern floor plans including spacious rooms, the hardwood-style flooring, and ample storage.Your search is over – Hampton Creek Apartments is ready to welcome you home!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Trash
Application Fee: $35 per person
Deposit: Range between $200 and $700
Move-in Fees: $25 per apartment Admin Fee
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
fee: $300 for 1 pet, $450 for 2 pet
limit: 2
rent: $10 per pet
restrictions: No aggressive breeds. There is no weight limit.
Dogs
restrictions: No aggresive breeds and no weight limit.
Parking Details: Parking Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Hampton Creek Apartments have any available units?
Hampton Creek Apartments has 2 units available starting at $1,039 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Hampton Creek Apartments have?
Some of Hampton Creek Apartments's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Hampton Creek Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Hampton Creek Apartments is offering the following rent specials: Call or email today to learn more about availability and specials.
Is Hampton Creek Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Hampton Creek Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Hampton Creek Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Hampton Creek Apartments offers parking.
Does Hampton Creek Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Hampton Creek Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Hampton Creek Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Hampton Creek Apartments has a pool.
Does Hampton Creek Apartments have accessible units?
No, Hampton Creek Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Hampton Creek Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Hampton Creek Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Hampton Creek Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Hampton Creek Apartments has units with air conditioning.
