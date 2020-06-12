/
2 bedroom apartments
11 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Cleveland, TN
3 Units Available
Parktowne Apartments
2005 Westland Dr SW, Cleveland, TN
2 Bedrooms
$938
1150 sqft
This property is managed by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal. Designed with comfort and convenience in mind, Parktowne Apartments features amenities that make you feel at home.
2 Units Available
Forest Grove Apartments
2350 Blackburn Rd SE, Cleveland, TN
2 Bedrooms
$630
944 sqft
Welcome to Forest Grove! Located just off APD 40 in Cleveland, with quick access to grocery stores, restaurants. Come live with us and you will have a pool in your back yard.
1 Unit Available
5472 Harpo St
5472 Harpo Street, Cleveland, TN
2 Bedrooms
$805
2 Bedroom 1 Bath Newer Duplex, very nice! - 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Newer Duplex with Washer/ Dryer Hookups, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Microwave, Range. No Pets, No Smoking, 12 Month Lease. Water and Trash included. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5652119)
1 Unit Available
635 Willow Street NW - 1
635 Willow St NW, Cleveland, TN
2 Bedrooms
$680
750 sqft
NO PETS Located in the Historic District right across from the Cleveland Greenway entrance, in a calm and safe neighborhood.
1 Unit Available
853 Stone Glen Trail NW
853 Stone Glen Trl NW, Cleveland, TN
2 Bedrooms
$825
Location! Location! Location! - This two bedroom, 1.5 bath town home has been recently updated and offers a large living space downstairs. It is located behind Home Depot, close to town with easy interstate access.
1 Unit Available
3013 Adkisson Dr
3013 Adkisson Dr NW, Cleveland, TN
2 Bedrooms
$595
Like new 2 bedroom apartment near Cleveland State! - This two bedroom, 1.5 bath townhome is within walking distance to Cleveland State Community College and quick to I-75.
1 Unit Available
2912 Franklin Ave NW
2912 Franklin Avenue Northwest, Cleveland, TN
2 Bedrooms
$875
812 sqft
2 Bedroom 1 Bath House for Rent - 2BR/1BA house with CH&A, Stove, fridge, dishwasher, washer/dryer hook-up. No smoking, no pets. 12 month lease minimum.
13 Units Available
Legends at White Oak
9211 Lawford Way, Ooltewah, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,308
1139 sqft
Cozy homes with in-unit laundry and central air. Tenants get access to a dog grooming area, clubhouse, and billiards table. Easy access to I-75. Golf at the Honors Course during free time.
12 Units Available
Integra Hills Apartment Homes
9198 Integra Hills Ln, Ooltewah, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,142
1233 sqft
This community's features include a billiard room, theater, pool and electronic entrance. Apartments offer in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and private patios/balconies. White Oak Crossing and Enterprise South Nature Park are both nearby.
10 Units Available
Integra Hills Preserve Apartments
9100 Integra Preserve Ct, Ooltewah, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,442
1133 sqft
This pet-friendly community provides residents with a sea-water swimming pool, 24-hour fitness center and clubhouse. Apartments feature new granite countertops, wood flooring and private balconies/patios. Just minutes from Imagination Station and College Plaza Shopping Center.
1 Unit Available
5651 Mountain Oaks Lane
5651 Mountain Oaks Lane, Ooltewah, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1464 sqft
Two Bedroom, Two Bath with One Car Garage Move In Special! - Move In Special - *$200 off first full month's rent! * Must meet all application criteria and requirements Conveniently located, easy access to I75, you will love this two bedroom two