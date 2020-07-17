6792 Azalea Hill Cv Shelby County+City of Bartlett

Amenities

RENOVATED RENTAL HOME IN BARTLETT (Bartlett) - This is a beautiful split level home in Bartlett. It's not far from retail, restaurants, and it is in the Bartlett school district. It's on the corner lot in a quiet cove of a great neighborhood. The house features a brand new roof, fenced in backyard, central heat and air and a 1 car garage. Inside you'll find lots of room for your huge family. There's an upstairs with a living room, dining room, kitchen, 2 bedrooms and a bathroom. Downstairs you'll see 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, along with another living room with a fireplace. If you venture towards the garage, you'll notice a "mother-in-law' suite. It comes with a living room, bedroom and full bathroom. The whole house has new paint and new hardwood laminate flooring. The kitchen has brand new countertops and there's so much storage space everywhere. Please call 901-842-9167 for more info. You can also check out ARPS.com to see other properties for rent or to fill out a rental application. Sorry NO PETS ALLOWED



No Pets Allowed



