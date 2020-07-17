All apartments in Bartlett
Find more places like 6792 Azalea Hill Cv Shelby County+City of Bartlett.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bartlett, TN
/
6792 Azalea Hill Cv Shelby County+City of Bartlett
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:48 AM

6792 Azalea Hill Cv Shelby County+City of Bartlett

6792 Azalea Hill Cove · (858) 430-8436
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Bartlett
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

6792 Azalea Hill Cove, Bartlett, TN 38135
Easthill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 6792 Azalea Hill Cv Shelby County+City of Bartlett · Avail. now

$1,450

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 2399 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
RENOVATED RENTAL HOME IN BARTLETT (Bartlett) - This is a beautiful split level home in Bartlett. It's not far from retail, restaurants, and it is in the Bartlett school district. It's on the corner lot in a quiet cove of a great neighborhood. The house features a brand new roof, fenced in backyard, central heat and air and a 1 car garage. Inside you'll find lots of room for your huge family. There's an upstairs with a living room, dining room, kitchen, 2 bedrooms and a bathroom. Downstairs you'll see 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, along with another living room with a fireplace. If you venture towards the garage, you'll notice a "mother-in-law' suite. It comes with a living room, bedroom and full bathroom. The whole house has new paint and new hardwood laminate flooring. The kitchen has brand new countertops and there's so much storage space everywhere. Please call 901-842-9167 for more info. You can also check out ARPS.com to see other properties for rent or to fill out a rental application. Sorry NO PETS ALLOWED

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE1878860)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6792 Azalea Hill Cv Shelby County+City of Bartlett have any available units?
6792 Azalea Hill Cv Shelby County+City of Bartlett has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6792 Azalea Hill Cv Shelby County+City of Bartlett have?
Some of 6792 Azalea Hill Cv Shelby County+City of Bartlett's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6792 Azalea Hill Cv Shelby County+City of Bartlett currently offering any rent specials?
6792 Azalea Hill Cv Shelby County+City of Bartlett is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6792 Azalea Hill Cv Shelby County+City of Bartlett pet-friendly?
No, 6792 Azalea Hill Cv Shelby County+City of Bartlett is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bartlett.
Does 6792 Azalea Hill Cv Shelby County+City of Bartlett offer parking?
Yes, 6792 Azalea Hill Cv Shelby County+City of Bartlett offers parking.
Does 6792 Azalea Hill Cv Shelby County+City of Bartlett have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6792 Azalea Hill Cv Shelby County+City of Bartlett does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6792 Azalea Hill Cv Shelby County+City of Bartlett have a pool?
No, 6792 Azalea Hill Cv Shelby County+City of Bartlett does not have a pool.
Does 6792 Azalea Hill Cv Shelby County+City of Bartlett have accessible units?
No, 6792 Azalea Hill Cv Shelby County+City of Bartlett does not have accessible units.
Does 6792 Azalea Hill Cv Shelby County+City of Bartlett have units with dishwashers?
No, 6792 Azalea Hill Cv Shelby County+City of Bartlett does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6792 Azalea Hill Cv Shelby County+City of Bartlett have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6792 Azalea Hill Cv Shelby County+City of Bartlett has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 6792 Azalea Hill Cv Shelby County+City of Bartlett?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Preserve at Bartlett
8840 Bristol Park Dr
Bartlett, TN 38133

Similar Pages

Bartlett 1 BedroomsBartlett 2 Bedrooms
Bartlett Apartments with ParkingBartlett Dog Friendly Apartments
Bartlett Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Memphis, TNGermantown, TNCollierville, TN
Olive Branch, MSHorn Lake, MSArlington, TN
Brownsville, TNRipley, TNSouthaven, MS

Nearby Neighborhoods

Wolfchase

Apartments Near Colleges

Baptist Memorial College of Health SciencesThe University of Tennessee-Health Science Center
Christian Brothers UniversityUniversity of Memphis
Southwest Tennessee Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity