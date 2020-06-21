All apartments in Bartlett
Last updated June 6 2020 at 3:45 PM

5334 Blackwell Street

5334 Blackwell Road · (901) 261-4891
Location

5334 Blackwell Road, Bartlett, TN 38134
Poet - Old Bartlett Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,045

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 968 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com. Main Street Renewal is a licensed real estate broker in this market.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5334 Blackwell Street have any available units?
5334 Blackwell Street has a unit available for $1,045 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 5334 Blackwell Street currently offering any rent specials?
5334 Blackwell Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5334 Blackwell Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 5334 Blackwell Street is pet friendly.
Does 5334 Blackwell Street offer parking?
No, 5334 Blackwell Street does not offer parking.
Does 5334 Blackwell Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5334 Blackwell Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5334 Blackwell Street have a pool?
No, 5334 Blackwell Street does not have a pool.
Does 5334 Blackwell Street have accessible units?
No, 5334 Blackwell Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5334 Blackwell Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 5334 Blackwell Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5334 Blackwell Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 5334 Blackwell Street does not have units with air conditioning.
