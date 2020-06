Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

A Newly Renovated Brand New Home!!! It comes with brand new carpets, laminated floors, new paint, washer and dryer hookup, central AC, spacious bedrooms and living areas, and off-street parking. It's located in a nice and family neighborhood and it's pet-friendly too!