2739 North Star Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking

Come see this beautiful large home - Enjoy the spacious four bedroom two full bathroom home. It has plenty of room for all your entertaining needs. Beautiful eliminate wood floors throughout the home. The living area has a large fireplace, Please be advised that fireplaces and chimneys are not guaranteed to be operational, and the burden will be upon the resident of the property to professionally verify in writing the safety of any fireplace, gas logs or chimney TO the management company before using. This is especially crucial with wood burning fireplaces. Ask the leasing office about vendors used by EPM whom we recommend for these services. This home will come with a refrigerator, stove/oven, dishwasher and washer & dryer, however the washer & dryer is for tenant use only, it will not be a covered appliance by epm nor the homeowner. Pull right up to the double covered carport for parking. Call today for more information at 901-260-0206 Ext. 1



(RLNE5806766)