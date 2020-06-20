All apartments in Bartlett
Find more places like 2739 North Star Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bartlett, TN
/
2739 North Star Drive
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

2739 North Star Drive

2739 North Star Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bartlett
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all

Location

2739 North Star Drive, Bartlett, TN 38134
Elmore Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
Come see this beautiful large home - Enjoy the spacious four bedroom two full bathroom home. It has plenty of room for all your entertaining needs. Beautiful eliminate wood floors throughout the home. The living area has a large fireplace, Please be advised that fireplaces and chimneys are not guaranteed to be operational, and the burden will be upon the resident of the property to professionally verify in writing the safety of any fireplace, gas logs or chimney TO the management company before using. This is especially crucial with wood burning fireplaces. Ask the leasing office about vendors used by EPM whom we recommend for these services. This home will come with a refrigerator, stove/oven, dishwasher and washer & dryer, however the washer & dryer is for tenant use only, it will not be a covered appliance by epm nor the homeowner. Pull right up to the double covered carport for parking. Call today for more information at 901-260-0206 Ext. 1

(RLNE5806766)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2739 North Star Drive have any available units?
2739 North Star Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bartlett, TN.
What amenities does 2739 North Star Drive have?
Some of 2739 North Star Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2739 North Star Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2739 North Star Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2739 North Star Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2739 North Star Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2739 North Star Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2739 North Star Drive does offer parking.
Does 2739 North Star Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2739 North Star Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2739 North Star Drive have a pool?
No, 2739 North Star Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2739 North Star Drive have accessible units?
No, 2739 North Star Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2739 North Star Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2739 North Star Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2739 North Star Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2739 North Star Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Preserve at Bartlett
8840 Bristol Park Dr
Bartlett, TN 38133

Similar Pages

Bartlett 1 BedroomsBartlett 2 Bedrooms
Bartlett Apartments with BalconyBartlett Dog Friendly Apartments
Bartlett Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Memphis, TNGermantown, TNCollierville, TNOlive Branch, MS
Horn Lake, MSArlington, TNBrownsville, TNRipley, TN
Southaven, MSLakeland, TNOakland, TNMillington, TN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Wolfchase

Apartments Near Colleges

Baptist Memorial College of Health SciencesThe University of Tennessee-Health Science Center
Christian Brothers UniversityUniversity of Memphis
Southwest Tennessee Community College