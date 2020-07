Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan patio / balcony walk in closets dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub cable included carpet garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard on-site laundry parking pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage garage guest parking internet access hot tub online portal package receiving

Bridgewood Apartments in Sioux Falls, South Dakota is located near a bustling shopping district. Bridgewood Estates is walking distance to shopping and restaurants with a fabulous outdoor pool, a balcony or patio for your cat to relax. Barbecue grills and a picnic area are available for you to dine and entertain. These outstanding 1 and 2 bedroom, dog and cat friendly apartments for rent are second to none. Enjoy the large walk-in closets with custom California closets! Take a stroll with your dog on a nearby walking path, enjoy a night out at a delicious restaurant, or catch a movie at the theater; whatever you choose, you are just moments away! Contact us today to schedule your personal tour of Bridgewood Estates.