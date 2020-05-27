All apartments in Sioux Falls
905 North Blauvelt Avenue, Sioux Falls, SD 57103

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
$300 OFF THE FIRST FULL MONTH AND $900 FOR THE REMAINDER OF THE LEASE!!

This darling house is located near downtown Sioux Falls, near area shopping, dining, schools, medical centers and more.

Amenities:
*Located near downtown Sioux Falls
*New development just north of the house
*Located near area shopping, dining, medical centers, schools and more!
*Two Bedrooms plus a bonus room
*1 Bathroom
*Central air conditioning
*Lots of cabinet and countertop space
*Partially finished basement with bonus room
*Double Stall Detached Garage
*In unit washer/dryer
*Large spacious backyard
*Stove
*Refrigerator
*We are pet friendly with some restrictions

Prices, specials and availability are subject to change without notice.

Please call 605-271-HOME (4663) to see your new home today!!

Rental Terms: Rent: $600, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $900, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 905 North Blauvelt Avenue have any available units?
905 North Blauvelt Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sioux Falls, SD.
How much is rent in Sioux Falls, SD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sioux Falls Rent Report.
What amenities does 905 North Blauvelt Avenue have?
Some of 905 North Blauvelt Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 905 North Blauvelt Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
905 North Blauvelt Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 905 North Blauvelt Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 905 North Blauvelt Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 905 North Blauvelt Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 905 North Blauvelt Avenue does offer parking.
Does 905 North Blauvelt Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 905 North Blauvelt Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 905 North Blauvelt Avenue have a pool?
No, 905 North Blauvelt Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 905 North Blauvelt Avenue have accessible units?
No, 905 North Blauvelt Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 905 North Blauvelt Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 905 North Blauvelt Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
