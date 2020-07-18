All apartments in Sioux Falls
Home
/
Sioux Falls, SD
/
618 W McClellan House
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

618 W McClellan House

618 West Mcclellan Street · (605) 271-4663
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Sioux Falls
Pet Friendly Places
2 Bedrooms
Apartments with Parking
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

618 West Mcclellan Street, Sioux Falls, SD 57104
North End West

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 618 W McClellan House · Avail. Aug 1

$825

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
618 W McClellan House Available 08/01/20 2 BEDROOM, 1 BATH HOME - 618 W MCCLELLAN STREET; PETS OK!! - THIS HOME WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR SHOWINGS STARTING AUGUST 1, 2020.

$300 OFF THE FIRST FULL MONTH AND $825 FOR THE REMAINDER OF THE LEASE!!

This cozy two-story house is located on the east side of Sioux Falls, near area shopping, dining, medical centers, schools and more. This house features a sizable front porch with off-street parking and an open backyard. Resident pays all utilities.We are pet-friendly with some restrictions.

Amenities:
*Close to downtown Sioux Falls
*Close to area shopping, dining, schools, medical centers and more
*2 Bedrooms
*Window air conditioning
*Updated flooring
*Stove
*Refrigerator
*Large backyard area
*Storage shed
*We are pet-friendly

Prices, specials, and availability are subject to change without notice.

Please call 605-271-HOME (4663) to see your new home!

(RLNE2578525)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 618 W McClellan House have any available units?
618 W McClellan House has a unit available for $825 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Sioux Falls, SD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sioux Falls Rent Report.
What amenities does 618 W McClellan House have?
Some of 618 W McClellan House's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 618 W McClellan House currently offering any rent specials?
618 W McClellan House is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 618 W McClellan House pet-friendly?
Yes, 618 W McClellan House is pet friendly.
Does 618 W McClellan House offer parking?
Yes, 618 W McClellan House offers parking.
Does 618 W McClellan House have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 618 W McClellan House offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 618 W McClellan House have a pool?
No, 618 W McClellan House does not have a pool.
Does 618 W McClellan House have accessible units?
No, 618 W McClellan House does not have accessible units.
Does 618 W McClellan House have units with dishwashers?
No, 618 W McClellan House does not have units with dishwashers.
