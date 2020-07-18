Amenities

618 W McClellan House Available 08/01/20 2 BEDROOM, 1 BATH HOME - 618 W MCCLELLAN STREET; PETS OK!! - THIS HOME WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR SHOWINGS STARTING AUGUST 1, 2020.



$300 OFF THE FIRST FULL MONTH AND $825 FOR THE REMAINDER OF THE LEASE!!



This cozy two-story house is located on the east side of Sioux Falls, near area shopping, dining, medical centers, schools and more. This house features a sizable front porch with off-street parking and an open backyard. Resident pays all utilities.We are pet-friendly with some restrictions.



Amenities:

*Close to downtown Sioux Falls

*Close to area shopping, dining, schools, medical centers and more

*2 Bedrooms

*Window air conditioning

*Updated flooring

*Stove

*Refrigerator

*Large backyard area

*Storage shed

*We are pet-friendly



Prices, specials, and availability are subject to change without notice.



Please call 605-271-HOME (4663) to see your new home!



