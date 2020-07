Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage furnished garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator bathtub ice maker oven smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities accessible clubhouse courtyard 24hr gym parking playground pool garage cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance accepts section 8 hot tub lobby online portal smoke-free community

A place where comfortable and convenient living meet. One of the highlights of our community is its amenity package: heated outdoor pool, playground, fitness center, community room with full kitchen, and professional on-site staff. Our location is also hard to beat, being a short drive from shopping centers, dining, entertainment and Interstate 29 and 229. Our community offers a wide range of floor plan styles from one to three bedrooms to fit your lifestyle. Contact us to schedule a personalized tour of our community - we can’t wait for you and your furry friend to call Killarney Crossing home!