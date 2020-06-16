All apartments in Sioux Falls
Last updated April 17 2020 at 11:43 AM

525 N Cliff Avenue

525 N Cliff Ave · (605) 271-4663
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

525 N Cliff Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57103
Whittier

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 525 N Cliff Avenue · Avail. now

$899

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1065 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3 BEDROOM, 1.5 BATH HOME LOCATED NEAR DOWNTOWN SIOUX FALLS! - This spacious 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath house is located near downtown Sioux Falls and area shopping, dining, medical centers, schools & more. This house features 1,065 sq feet of living space, an upper living area, formal dining are and beautiful hardwood flooring on the main living area. The house has central air conditioning, a finished basement with 2 large bonus rooms and a double detached garage. The backyard has a deck, privacy fence and ample space for enjoyment of the outdoors! We are pet friendly with some restrictions. Resident pays all utilities including snow and lawn care.

Amenities:
*3 Bedrooms
*Spacious living area
*1,065 Sq feet of living space
*Close to downtown Sioux Falls
*Located near area shopping, dining, medical centers, schools & more
*Hardwood flooring on upper living area
*Dining area
*Finishing lower living area with 2 bonus rooms
*Lots of storage space
*Double detached garage
*Spacious backyard
*Privacy fence
*Central air conditioning
*We are pet friendly

Prices, specials and availability are subject to change without notice.

Call 605-271-HOME (4663) to see your new home today!

(RLNE3001274)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 525 N Cliff Avenue have any available units?
525 N Cliff Avenue has a unit available for $899 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Sioux Falls, SD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sioux Falls Rent Report.
What amenities does 525 N Cliff Avenue have?
Some of 525 N Cliff Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 525 N Cliff Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
525 N Cliff Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 525 N Cliff Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 525 N Cliff Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 525 N Cliff Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 525 N Cliff Avenue does offer parking.
Does 525 N Cliff Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 525 N Cliff Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 525 N Cliff Avenue have a pool?
No, 525 N Cliff Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 525 N Cliff Avenue have accessible units?
No, 525 N Cliff Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 525 N Cliff Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 525 N Cliff Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
