Sioux Falls, SD
4609 East 26th Street
Last updated June 9 2020 at 2:39 PM

4609 East 26th Street

4609 East 26th Street · (605) 644-7282
Location

4609 East 26th Street, Sioux Falls, SD 57110

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 204 · Avail. now

$499

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
$499 FOR THE FIRST TWO FULL MONTHS AND $765 FOR THE REMAINDER OF THE LEASE!

To take a virtual tour of the 2 bedrooms, 1 bath unit, click on the link: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=yBbPtLSghJy

Amenities of this Apartment:
*Walkout Deck or Patio!
*Central Air Conditioning
*Great Neighborhood!
*Great Location!
*Lots of Windows for Natural Light!
*Spacious 2 Bedroom Unit
*900 Sq Ft of Living Space
*3rd Floor Units with Vaulted Ceilings
*Refrigerator
*Stove
*Microwave
*Dishwasher
*We are Pet Friendly with Some Restrictions
*Detached Garages Available For Rent
*Water, Sewer, Garbage Paid with $15 Base Utility Fee

Finishes, colors, layouts, and locations may vary from unit to unit.

Prices, specials, and availability are subject to change without notice.

TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, you can go to our web site at www.charismaproperties.com. From here, you can schedule an online appointment for a time that works for you. Once the appointment is confirmed, a leasing agent will meet you at the property! You can also call our office at 605-271-HOME to schedule a showing! We look forward to hearing from you!

Rental Terms: Rent: $499, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $400, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4609 East 26th Street have any available units?
4609 East 26th Street has a unit available for $499 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Sioux Falls, SD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sioux Falls Rent Report.
What amenities does 4609 East 26th Street have?
Some of 4609 East 26th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4609 East 26th Street currently offering any rent specials?
4609 East 26th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4609 East 26th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4609 East 26th Street is pet friendly.
Does 4609 East 26th Street offer parking?
Yes, 4609 East 26th Street does offer parking.
Does 4609 East 26th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4609 East 26th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4609 East 26th Street have a pool?
No, 4609 East 26th Street does not have a pool.
Does 4609 East 26th Street have accessible units?
No, 4609 East 26th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4609 East 26th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4609 East 26th Street has units with dishwashers.
