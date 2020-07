The Meadows on Graystone.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup oven range recently renovated walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly accessible clubhouse dog park parking garage package receiving cats allowed

The Meadows is located on the booming SE side of Sioux Falls offering modern amenities like faux hardwood floors and in-unit washers and dryers. Enjoy views of nearby Whispering Woods Pond on your walk out patio or deck. The neighborhood continues to grow with new businesses opening monthly. The Meadows is in the Harrisburg School District and is in walking distance to Horizon Elementary, and a short drive from The Shoppes at Dawley Farm Village. Check out our 3D tour just below to see for yourself the modern finishes and spacious floor plans.