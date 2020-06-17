4316 East 26th Street

Amenities
The Stoney Hill Apartments are located on the east side of Sioux Falls, near area shopping, dining, schools, medical centers and more! Stoney Hill offers a spacious 2 bedroom unit with lots of living space. The upper units feature walk out decks to enjoy the beautiful scenery! The kitchen is fully equipped with a pantry to store your cooking must haves!
There is lots of natural lighting to enjoy those sunny South Dakota days! Each unit is equipped with a stove, refrigerator, microwave, and dishwasher. Heat, water, sewer and garbage PAID.
Finishes, colors, layouts and location at property vary from unit to unit.
*Great neighborhood
*Great location
*Near all the must have destinations
*Spacious 2 bedroom unit
*Upper units with walk out decks
*Window A/C
*Pet friendly with some restrictions
*Heat, water, sewer, garbage paid with $25 base utility fee
Prices, specials and availability are subject to change without notice.
To schedule a showing, you can go to our web site at www.charismaproperties.com from here, you can schedule an on-line appointment for a time that works for you. Once the appointment is confirmed, a leasing agent will meet you at the property! You can also call our office at 605-271-HOME to schedule an appointment! We look forward to hearing from you!
Rental Terms: Rent: $724, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $400, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.