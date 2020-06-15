4302 North Pennsylvania Avenue

Amenities

$300 OFF THE FIRST FULL MONTH AND $1549 FOR THE REMAINDER OF THE LEASE!!!!!



This residence is located in Northwest Sioux Falls in a newer housing development. These town homes are built with quality construction, high-end finishes and were built with you in mind. These town homes have all the must-haves you are looking for and are located in the Tri-Valley School District. You can step out on your back deck and watch the airplanes land and take off and with the party walls in the inside of the unit, not be disturbed by the sound.



The Pennsylvania Town Homes feature vaulted ceilings, a fireplace, attached garage, amenity-filled kitchen with a breakfast bar and dining area, fully finished upper and lower living areas, 2 full bathrooms on each living area, a master bedroom with a large walk-in closet, a lower level multi-purpose room, and so much more. One look and you will fall in love! With 1,900 plus square feet of living space, you have all the room you need to study, work, sleep, entertain or simply relax.



Resident pays all utilities. Snow and lawn care provided by the owner. We are pet-friendly with some restrictions.



*Newer Housing Development!

*Central Air Conditioning

*Amenity Filled Kitchen

*Lots of Cabinets and Counter Top Space

*Refrigerator

*Stove

*Dishwasher

*Microwave Range

*Garbage Disposal

*Breakfast Bar

*Dining Area Off Kitchen

*Laundry Hookups

*Fully Finished Upper and Lower Living Areas

*Fireplace

*Vaulted Ceilings

* High-End Finishes

*Full Bathroom on Each Living Area

*Large Master Bedroom On Upper Level With Walk-In Closet

*Large Lower Level Multi-Purpose Room

*2 Spacious Bedrooms on Lower Living Area

*Double Attached Garage

* Pet-Friendly With Restrictions



The color pallet of town home varies from town home to town home. Colors are light gray and neutral colors. All town homes have high-end finishes and amenities throughout!



Prices, specials, and availability are subject to change without notice.



To take a virtual tour of our 3 bedroom, 2 bath town home, click on the link: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=eELyk4G2Z4Y



TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, you can go to our web site at www.charismaproperties.com. From here, you can schedule an online appointment for a time that works for you. Once the appointment is confirmed, a leasing agent will meet you at the property! You can also call our office at 605-271-HOME to schedule a showing! We look forward to hearing from you!



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,549, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,250, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.