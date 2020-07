Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace furnished garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator granite counters oven stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities accessible concierge elevator fire pit gym parking bbq/grill bike storage garage cats allowed dogs allowed pool pet friendly guest suite

Phillips Avenue Lofts embodies your sophisticated lifestyle and matches your lofty aspirations with soaring 12 to 14-foot ceilings, quartz countertops, faux-hardwood floors, exposed ductwork, dark cabinets, and rustic gray walls. You'll enjoy underground parking, a fitness center, an outdoor patio with fire pit, and your private balcony in earshot of both the hum of the city and the roar of the Falls. Walk to the office, restaurants, shopping, and entertainment. Experience urban living in Sioux Falls and be a part of historic and hip downtown. Phillips is part of The Lofts downtown apartment community, so ask our concierge to show you Larson Square Lofts and Uptown Exchange Lofts--they're just steps away!