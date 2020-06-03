All apartments in Sioux Falls
Last updated May 22 2020 at 12:51 PM

1712 South Melanie Lane

1712 South Melanie Lane · (605) 644-7282
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1712 South Melanie Lane, Sioux Falls, SD 57103

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 10 · Avail. now

$450

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 875 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
$450 FOR THE FIRST FULL MONTH AND $750 FOR THE REMAINDER OF THE LEASE!!!

The Stoney Hill Apartments are located on the east side of Sioux Falls, near area shopping, dining, schools, medical centers and more! Stoney Hill offers a spacious 2 bedroom unit with lots of living space. The upper units feature walk out decks to enjoy the beautiful scenery! The kitchen is fully equipped with a pantry to store your cooking must haves!

There is lots of natural lighting to enjoy those sunny South Dakota days! Each unit is equipped with a stove, refrigerator, microwave, and dishwasher. Heat, water, sewer and garbage with a $25 base utility fee.

Finishes, colors, layouts and location at property vary from unit to unit.

Amenities:
*Great neighborhood
*Great location
*Near all the must have destinations
*Spacious 2 bedroom unit
*Upper units with walk out decks
*Window A/C
*Pet friendly with some restrictions
*Heat, water, sewer, garbage paid with $25 base utility fee

Prices, specials and availability are subject to change without notice.

To schedule a showing, you can go to our web site at www.charismaproperties.com from here, you can schedule an on-line appointment for a time that works for you. Once the appointment is confirmed, a leasing agent will meet you at the property! You can also call our office at 605-271-HOME to schedule an appointment! We look forward to hearing from you!

Rental Terms: Rent: $450, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $400, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1712 South Melanie Lane have any available units?
1712 South Melanie Lane has a unit available for $450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Sioux Falls, SD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sioux Falls Rent Report.
What amenities does 1712 South Melanie Lane have?
Some of 1712 South Melanie Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1712 South Melanie Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1712 South Melanie Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1712 South Melanie Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1712 South Melanie Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1712 South Melanie Lane offer parking?
No, 1712 South Melanie Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1712 South Melanie Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1712 South Melanie Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1712 South Melanie Lane have a pool?
No, 1712 South Melanie Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1712 South Melanie Lane have accessible units?
No, 1712 South Melanie Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1712 South Melanie Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1712 South Melanie Lane has units with dishwashers.
