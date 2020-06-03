1712 South Melanie Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly air conditioning microwave range

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

$450 FOR THE FIRST FULL MONTH AND $750 FOR THE REMAINDER OF THE LEASE!!!



The Stoney Hill Apartments are located on the east side of Sioux Falls, near area shopping, dining, schools, medical centers and more! Stoney Hill offers a spacious 2 bedroom unit with lots of living space. The upper units feature walk out decks to enjoy the beautiful scenery! The kitchen is fully equipped with a pantry to store your cooking must haves!



There is lots of natural lighting to enjoy those sunny South Dakota days! Each unit is equipped with a stove, refrigerator, microwave, and dishwasher. Heat, water, sewer and garbage with a $25 base utility fee.



Finishes, colors, layouts and location at property vary from unit to unit.



Amenities:

*Great neighborhood

*Great location

*Near all the must have destinations

*Spacious 2 bedroom unit

*Upper units with walk out decks

*Window A/C

*Pet friendly with some restrictions

*Heat, water, sewer, garbage paid with $25 base utility fee



Prices, specials and availability are subject to change without notice.



To schedule a showing, you can go to our web site at www.charismaproperties.com from here, you can schedule an on-line appointment for a time that works for you. Once the appointment is confirmed, a leasing agent will meet you at the property! You can also call our office at 605-271-HOME to schedule an appointment! We look forward to hearing from you!



Rental Terms: Rent: $450, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $400, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.