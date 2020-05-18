All apartments in Sioux Falls
1424 E 4th St
1424 E 4th St

1424 E 4th St · (605) 370-5649
1424 E 4th St, Sioux Falls, SD 57103
Whittier

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
recently renovated
air conditioning
courtyard
online portal
air conditioning
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
courtyard
online portal
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/9b520a20f8 ---- This is a nice two bedroom, one and one-half bathroom home in a quiet neighborhood. Stucco outside with front deck and a wonderful back deck, perfect for entertaining. Inside you will enjoy an open layout, with a large living room, dining room, updated kitchen, appliances and room for storage in the basement. All tenants are provided with an online portal and phone app to make rent payments, submit maintenance requests and more. Property manager provides routine maintenance checks to make sure everything is in working order! This is a quiet area and we are looking for a quiet tenant to call this home. You\'ve just found your next Sioux Falls home!?

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Does 1424 E 4th St have any available units?
1424 E 4th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sioux Falls, SD.
How much is rent in Sioux Falls, SD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sioux Falls Rent Report.
What amenities does 1424 E 4th St have?
Some of 1424 E 4th St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1424 E 4th St currently offering any rent specials?
1424 E 4th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1424 E 4th St pet-friendly?
No, 1424 E 4th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sioux Falls.
Does 1424 E 4th St offer parking?
No, 1424 E 4th St does not offer parking.
Does 1424 E 4th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1424 E 4th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1424 E 4th St have a pool?
No, 1424 E 4th St does not have a pool.
Does 1424 E 4th St have accessible units?
No, 1424 E 4th St does not have accessible units.
Does 1424 E 4th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1424 E 4th St does not have units with dishwashers.
